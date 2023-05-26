Global Idiopathic Gastroparesis Drugs Market to Surpass USD 1782 Million By 2031 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Idiopathic Gastroparesis Drugs Market by Drug (Antiemetic Drugs, Prokinetic Drugs, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Nasal, and Transdermal), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1241.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1782.5 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of gastroparesis cases across the worldwide population.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

EVOKE PHARMA

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited

Abbott

ADVANZ PHARMA

iNova Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include drug, route of administration, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Idiopathic Gastroparesis Drugs Market

On the basis of drug, the global idiopathic gastroparesis drugs market is classified as antiemetic drugs, prokinetic drugs, and others. The antiemetic drugs segment is expected to gain a substantial market share during the forecast period. due to the growth of gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, constipation, bloating, and vomiting complaints. These illnesses are increasing in major parts of the world owing to changing lifestyles, diabetes prevalence, viral stomach infections, post-surgery complexities, and other such factors.

In terms of route of administration, the global market is segmented into oral, intravenous, nasal, and transdermal. The oral segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projection period owing to a high preference for oral intake of medications among gastroparesis patients as it is convenient and cost-effective.

Based on the distribution channel, the global idiopathic gastroparesis drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the key share of the market in 2022 and is likely to continue growing at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies are a convenient option for patients to easily get prescribed drugs without hassles, which is driving segment growth.

On the basis of region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a key share of the market during the projection period. The growth of the market in the region is likely to be supported by the growing prevalence of gastroparesis issues among the population. In addition, the increased approval of gastroparesis drugs by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for therapeutic purposes is supporting the market growth in North America.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Gastroparesis is referred with stomach paralysis. This disorder comes under functional disorder which muscles and nerves of the stomach. The slower and weaker muscle contraction of the stomach results in a slowdown of the digestion process.

The gastroparesis that occurs from unknown causes is identified as an idiopathic gastroparesis condition. This is the most common type of gastroparesis, which occurs in between a quarter and a half of patients with gastroparesis complaints.

The commonly noted symptoms of idiopathic gastroparesis include vomiting, nausea, postprandial fullness, pain in the upper abdominal region, and early satiety.

The Antiemetic and prokinetic drugs are most commonly prescribed for idiopathic gastroparesis drugs by healthcare professionals. Medications including metoclopramide, domperidone, erythromycin, and others can be taken to treat idiopathic gastroparesis conditions.

The rising prevalence of gastroparesis is expected to drive the idiopathic gastroparesis drugs market in the coming years. In several cases determining the cause is very difficult, owing to which prescription for these drugs is rising at a considerable pace.

The antiemetic drug has significant demand in the market. These drugs include metoclopramide, Zofran, prochlorperazine, and promethazine. They are helpful in treating digestive issues occurring due to idiopathic gastroparesis.

North America is likely to dominate the idiopathic gastroparesis drugs market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness related to idiopathic gastroparesis drugs, and growing approvals from FDA for drugs are significantly driving the demand for these drugs in North America .

Read 213 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Idiopathic Gastroparesis Drugs Market by Drug (Antiemetic drugs, Prokinetic drugs, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Nasal, and Transdermal), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered



Drug

Antiemetic drugs

Prokinetic drugs

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Nasal

Transdermal

Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

