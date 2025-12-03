Global HR Agent G-P Gia™ Now Available on SAP® Store

G-P Gia is the first-of-its-kind agentic AI for global HR compliance delivering instant, expert-vetted guidance and legally compliant document generation to customers.

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced that its global HR agent, G-P Gia, is now available on the SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. G-P Gia integrates with SAP SuccessFactors® and delivers instant, expert-vetted guidance and legally compliant document generation to customers. G-P Gia's agent-to-agent integration with SAP Joule streamlines complex global HR tasks, giving SAP customers direct access to G-P's vast employment expertise.

"The integration of G-P Gia with SAP brings a new level of intelligence, automation and compliance to global HR," said Lori McNally, senior vice president, partners, G-P. "Combining G-P's more than a decade of global HR expertise with cutting-edge agentic AI, G-P Gia works within SAP SuccessFactors and Joule to give customers real-time guidance, streamlined workflows and confidence in global HR decisions. Together G-P and SAP make it easier for organizations to scale globally and operate with confidence."

G-P Gia is the first-of-its-kind agentic AI for global HR compliance. It is designed to be HR's trusted partner, providing guidance on the toughest employment questions and creating contracts and handbooks and more in 50 countries and 50 U.S. states.

G-P Gia provides results employers can rely on. It is backed by G-P's decade plus of global employment expertise and 100,000+ G-P Verified Sources, curated and reviewed by G-P's legal and HR experts to ensure accuracy and compliance with employment regulations.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

G-P is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

