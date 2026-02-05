G-P Names Aamir Khan as Chief Revenue Officer and GK Konduri as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced the promotion of two veteran leaders to its executive team: Aamir Khan as Chief Revenue Officer and GK Konduri as Chief Product Officer. These appointments represent a strategic shift that will directly drive growth and technical innovation as G-P enters its next phase.

"G-P is building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2025, with years of investment positioning us for what comes next," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "In an AI-driven market, speed and focus are critical, and we're moving decisively to stay ahead. Today's appointments reflect our belief that the leaders who helped build G-P are best positioned to lead its future."

As G-P's Chief Revenue Officer, Aamir is charged with leading the next chapter of global growth, ensuring the company has a unified, high-performing revenue function that spans the entire customer lifecycle, from business development and initial acquisition to long-term customer success and partnership expansion. This new role draws on his seven years of success at G-P, as well as his extensive global sales experience and proven ability to deliver significant results.

GK Konduri's role as Chief Product Officer builds on his deep career in product and technology and recognizes the significant accomplishments he has achieved while leading the product function at G-P over the last several years. As CPO, GK will further unify G-P's research and development and global operations functions into a single, high-velocity innovation engine, accelerating 2026 outcomes through tighter alignment between technical execution and market strategy.

Learn more about how G-P is advancing the future of work and global employment here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™ To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747854/G_P__Logo.jpg