G-P Closes 2025 with Record-Breaking Growth, AI Innovation and Market Leadership

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced record business performance in 2025, achieving the highest annual revenue in company history and nearly 30% year-over-year customer growth.

In 2025, G-P significantly advanced the capabilities of its global employment platform. The company delivered first-ever agentic AI for global employment, with advancements across G-P Employer of Record (EOR) and G-P Contractor, embedding advanced intelligence and automation to make global employment faster, smarter and more intuitive.

G-P also brought to market global HR agent, G-P Gia™. Recognized as a 2025 Top HR Product of the Year by HR Executive , G-P Gia is designed to be HR's trusted partner, providing guidance on the toughest employment questions, creating policy documents, completing tasks and proactively monitoring and alerting users to employment law changes.

"The true power of AI lies in its ability to transform global complexity into a strategic advantage," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "2025 was a defining year for G-P, marked by record-breaking performance and rapid, cutting-edge innovation across our platform and products. By turning AI's potential into real-world impact, we're redefining what's possible for HR and business leaders and strengthening our leadership position for the future of work."

Sahin continued, "Our record performance this past year is a clear signal that businesses are ready for a smarter, more compliant and truly borderless way to work. As we enter 2026, our momentum is stronger than ever. We remain dedicated to breaking down barriers to global work, delivering the AI innovation and infrastructure that the modern enterprise demands."

G-P also accelerated growth through its strategic partner program, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate global employment into their existing HR and tech stacks. In 2025, G-P deepened partnerships with leading HCM and payroll leaders including SAP , Workday and ADP while continuing to grow and strengthen its global network of partners like CloudPay, IRIS Software Group Ltd, Momentum Global, Paychex, Paylocity, SD Worx, Strada, TMF, The Employment Law Alliance - ELA Global, TriNet, UKG and Vistra International Expansion Limited. Together, G-P's partner ecosystem supports customers across 180+ countries, helping organizations scale global teams faster, with greater confidence and compliance.

Reinforcing its position as industry leader, G-P continued to earn top recognition across HR technology and the global employment industry in 2025. For the fifth consecutive year, the company was named the leader across all industry analyst reports. Firms including Everest Group, IEC Group, Nelson Hall and QKS ranked G-P in the highest position in their 2025 global EOR market analysis reports noting its unmatched scale, compliance expertise and innovation in AI and global employment. The company also received multiple awards and accolades in 2025, including recognition from Inc., Lighthouse Research & Advisory and Brandon Hall Group among others.

Learn more about how G-P is advancing the future of work and global employment here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747854/G_P__Logo.jpg