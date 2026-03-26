Global Food & Beverage Industry Outlook 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, "Global Food & Beverage Industry Outlook 2030", The Industry is Expected to Shift Toward Greater Sustainability, With Growing Use of Technologies Like IoT, Blockchain, and Precision Fermentation. Interest In Regenerative Farming and Personalized Nutrition is Also Set to Increase as Companies Look for New Ways to Meet Consumer Demand.

The food & beverage industry outlook covers key areas such as plant-based proteins, functional food ingredients, pathogen testing, food certification, precision fermentation, food robotics, 3D printing, personalized nutrition, probiotics, and food traceability.

From 2025 to 2030, the industry is set for a major change. Companies will focus on sustainable practices, expand plant-based options, and adopt new technologies like automation, blockchain, and precision fermentation. This period will bring strong innovation and tougher competition as businesses work to meet shifting consumer needs and commit to ethical sourcing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31067591

Food & beverage industry developments in 2025 and upcoming predictions in 2030

In 2025, the food & beverage industry continued to focus on health, sustainability, and technology. Plant-based foods improved in taste and texture, which helped increase their acceptance among consumers. Interest in functional ingredients also increased. Foods with prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and other nutraceuticals gained attention as people looked for options that support overall health and wellness. Companies also worked on improving packaging sustainability by using compostable materials and reusable containers to reduce environmental impact. At the same time, automation and AI became more common in food production and supply chain work. Personalized nutrition began to grow, with AI tools suggesting food choices based on each person's needs and preferences. Online grocery sales kept rising as more shoppers turned to direct-to-consumer platforms for convenience.

By 2030, personalized nutrition is expected to be part of everyday food systems. Companies will create products shaped by DNA profiles, gut health data, and lifestyle habits. Food technology will also move forward, making lab-grown meat and cultured dairy more affordable and easier to access. This shift could ease the environmental impact of traditional livestock farming. Packaging is expected to become smarter, with systems that can check freshness in real time and blockchain tools that make supply chains more transparent. At the same time, the industry will push harder toward zero-waste, finding practical ways to reuse by-products from food processing. Functional beverages with added health benefits are likely to stay important in product development. AI tools will help with taste testing and product design, while sustainable farming methods, such as precision agriculture, will grow. Alongside this, automation and robotics will continue to reshape how food is produced, moved, and delivered to consumers.

Top Key Companies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry Outlook:

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the food & beverage industry, key companies are spearheading transformative initiatives across various sectors. In the plant-based protein industry, Cargill, Incorporated (US) and ADM (US) are pioneering plant-based and lab-grown protein innovations, due to their broad product ranges like soy, pea, and other plant proteins, which can be tailored to substitute meat and dairy. In the probiotics industry, Nestlé (Switzerland), Danone (France), and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan) continue to grow their presence with probiotic yogurts, fermented dairy products, and dietary supplements. These products are positioned around digestive and immune health. At the same time, ingredient companies such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US) and Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) supply probiotic ingredients and functional solutions to food, beverage, and supplement manufacturers. In agricultural robotics, companies such as Deere & Company (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), and AGCO Corporation (US) are bringing more automation into farming. Their product offerings feature autonomous tractors, robotic harvesters, and precision farming equipment, which help farmers minimize labor needs while improving their field work performance. The agricultural market sees technology-led companies like DJI (China) advancing products that include agricultural drones that farmers use to monitor crops, spray fields, and create field maps. These companies develop modern farming solutions through their work on robotics, artificial intelligence, and precision agriculture, which helps farmers produce food through sustainable farming methods.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31067591

North America leads the food & beverages Industry, and Asia Pacific experiences the highest YoY growth.

In 2025, North America and Europe demonstrated leadership in the global food & beverage market. The United States focused product innovation, especially in plant-based foods and functional beverages. Demand for alternative proteins and health-focused drinks, such as probiotic and botanical beverages, has increased. Canada also placed a strong focus on sustainability across the food system. Industry players worked on reducing food waste and improving the circular use of resources. In Europe, Germany maintained a strong position in food manufacturing, supported by its capabilities in automation and processing technologies that help improve production efficiency. France also continued to expand organic and sustainable farming as more consumers showed interest in natural and responsibly produced food products. The Netherlands remained well known for food innovation and dairy technology, supported by strong research institutions and an advanced agri-food ecosystem.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing region in the food & beverage market. Growth emerged from rapid urbanization, higher incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles. Countries such as China and India saw strong demand for plant-based foods and functional nutrition products as health awareness increased and flexitarian diets became more common. China expanded the production of plant-based meat alternatives using soy and pea proteins. In India, there was a rising demand for millet-based foods and beverages. This growth was also supported by government initiatives that promote traditional grains.

Japan and South Korea continued to develop food technologies such as smart packaging and improved supply chain traceability. In Southeast Asia, countries including Thailand and Vietnam saw strong growth in functional beverages. Consumers showed interest in herbal drinks and energy beverages made with local ingredients. Across these regions, online grocery platforms and food delivery services experienced rapid growth. As a result, Asia Pacific continues to play a major role in driving global food & beverage market expansion.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=31067591

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria), End User, Food & Beverage Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Personalized Nutrition Market by Product (Products, Services, Digital Tools), Application (General Lifestyle, Beauty, Skin & Longevity, Weight Management & Metabolic Health), End-use, Personalization Basis, Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Rice, Oats, Potato, Faba Bean), Type (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured, Milled Protein Flours, Starch-rich Protein Flours), Application, Nature, Form, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-food-and-beverages-industry-outlook.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg