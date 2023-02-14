Global Emergency Drones Market Projected To Reach $16.7 Billion By The End Of 2033

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, the use of drones has steadily increased in recent years. Each iteration has aided in solving problems relating to urban planning, agriculture, and the usage of drones for emergency management. Drones are beneficial in a variety of industries thanks to the innovation that made them so efficient in warfare. Due to their numerous uses in search and rescue operations, strategic planning assistance, and other areas, drones are becoming more and more prevalent in disaster management. Therefore, using a drone in disaster response is a wise decision that will simplify and streamline the efficiency and effectiveness of response teams. A recent report from Fact.MR projected that: "The global emergency drones market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4,245.1 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 13.1% to reach US$ 16,729.8 million by the end of 2033." It continued: "Drone applications in emergency services are already widespread across world. While elsewhere in the world, drones are allowed to be used for specific and limited trials whereas in some cases, the sales of emergency drone have reached the valuation of US$ 4,245.1 million in 2022." It added: "In 2023, the global drone market is estimated to have around 7.6 million unit shipments, while the drone market is projected to grow at 15.3% CAGR. wherein sales of emergency drones accounted for nearly 14% share of the global drone market at the end of 2023." Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Fact.MR concluded: "Short Term (2023 Q2 to 2026): The use of fixed wing and rotary wing emergency drones in police and homeland security to positively impact emergency drones market growth. Medium Term (2025-2029): Europe and North America anticipated to witness high demand emergency drones due to increasing investment in disaster management in these regions, with the presence of global leading players. Long Term (2029-2033): Increase in the use of emergency drones in healthcare sector will upsurge the market growth. Over the 2018-2022 historical period, the global emergency drones market registered a CAGR of 11.6%, and (according to the Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider), the market is projected to exhibit growth at 13.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly Fulfills Delivery of First Situational Assessment Drone for DSNS Emergency Services Department Ukraine - Draganfly's Situational Assessment Drones will provide regions of Ukraine with intel, infrastructure assessments, and aid in search and rescue operations throughout the country- Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has delivered the first of three Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS Emergency Services Department in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Draganfly will also complete the delivery of two Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS in other regions of Ukraine to provide situational awareness intel, infrastructure assessments, and aid in search and rescue operations throughout the country.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is a central body of executive power with activities directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Minister of internal affairs. It implements state policies in the domain of civil protection, protection of population and territories from emergencies, prevention of emergencies, rectification of emergency consequences, rescue work, fire extinguishing, fire and technogenic safety, accident rescue service activities and hydrometeorologic activities.

The Situational Assessment Drone is a automated, VTOL drone that utilizes RGB & Multi-Spectral imaging solutions to quickly provide the operator with instantly available maps for future use. The drones are lightweight, easy to deploy and provide multiple flight and data capture options. These drones help improve situational awareness, assist in hazardous and inaccessible areas, and can increase overall efficiency for ground resources.

"Our drones continue to play a significant role in assisting and aiding the people of Ukraine," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "Draganfly has been engaged with a number of organizations to ensure Ukraine is supported with the best available technology. We are excited to get the first of three Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS Emergency Services Ukraine to make an even greater impact in the country."

"Draganfly's drone technology is crucial in helping ensure our first responders remain safe while responding to emergencies," said Yurii Anykiienko, International Cooperation Specialist with the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region. "Drones are the primary tools in this conflict. They are providing our first responders with the necessary information to respond to operations effectively."

"Due to the sheer number and severity of incidents that first responders are having to manage they need all the specialized equipment they can get their hands on to help during this conflict," said Kevin Royle, Founder of FireFighter Aid Ukraine. "Draganfy's Situational Assessment Drones will provide first responders in Ukraine the chance to create a safe plan when they need to respond to dangerous and inaccessible areas." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-dpro/

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recently recorded fourth-quarter revenue of $20.0 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($1.06), and core loss per share (non-GAAP) of ($1.75). Boeing also generated $3.5 billion of operating cash flow and $3.1 billion of free cash flow (non-GAAP). Results improved on commercial volume and performance.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, and 2022 proved to be an important year in our recovery," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond. We are investing in our business, innovating and prioritizing safety, quality and transparency in all that we do. While challenges remain, we are well positioned and are on the right path to restoring our operational and financial strength."

Operating cash flow improved to $3.5 billion in the quarter, reflecting higher commercial deliveries and timing of receipts and expenditures.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended January 29, 2023.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, recently announced its introduction of the new eBee™ VISION, a small, fixed-wing unmanned aerial system ("UAS") designed to provide real-time, enhanced situational awareness for critical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("ISR") missions.

Scheduled for global commercial release in 2023, the eBee VISION delivers high resolution, medium-range video imagery made possible by its 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities. Its sensor payloads are capable of detecting, tracking and geo-locating objects in both day and night conditions. Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the same ease-of-use that has earned AgEagle's eBee line of drones industry distinction, the eBee VISION can be deployed and operated by a single person.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) an autonomous driving tech company, recently announced that Hyperview has selected Ambarella's CV3-AD family of AI central domain controller systems-on-chip (SoCs) to develop high performance computing (HPC) autonomous driving platforms. The focus of this development will be on pairing CV3-AD SoCs with Hyperview's software stack to provide production-ready perception, automated driving and parking solutions, for implementation by Tier-1s and OEMs in autonomous driving systems. Through this initial cooperation, the two companies seek to address the needs of the global automotive market.

Building on its experience in full-stack autonomous driving technologies, Hyperview is combining its advanced hardware design, software algorithm and system integration capabilities with Ambarella's scalable, high performance and power efficient CV3-AD family of AI central domain controller SoCs. This combination enables the integration and implementation of high-level autonomous driving systems and applications.

