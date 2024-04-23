Global Corneal Implant Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in demand for corneal implants stems mainly from the rise in instances of corneal blindness, eye injuries, and conditions like ocular hypertension (glaucoma). Moreover, the growing collaboration among industry stakeholders to innovate in corneal implant technology, alongside the limited availability of cornea donors, is anticipated to drive the expansion of the corneal implant market from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Corneal Implant Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading corneal implant companies' market shares, challenges, corneal implant market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market corneal implant companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Corneal Implant Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global corneal implant market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global corneal implant market during the forecast period. Notable corneal implant companies such as EyeYon, AJL Ophthalmic S.A., KeraMed, Inc., Aurolab, CorneaGen, Presbia PLC, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, MEDIPHACOS, Cornea Biosciences, Advancing Sight Network, Corneat Vision, DIOPTEX, and several others, are currently operating in the corneal implant market.

and several others, are currently operating in the corneal implant market. In July 2022 , Acufocus received FDA approval for AcuFocus' IC-8 Apthera. IC-8 Apthera is indicated for the treatment of cataract patients.

received FDA approval for AcuFocus' IC-8 Apthera. IC-8 Apthera is indicated for the treatment of cataract patients. In July 2019 , CorneaGen received USD 37 million in funding for the advanced development of Cornea Cell Therapy.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the corneal implant market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Corneal Implant Market Report

Corneal Implant Overview

Corneal implants, also known as corneal inlays, are innovative devices designed to correct refractive errors such as presbyopia, a condition where the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects diminishes with age. These tiny implants are placed within the cornea, the transparent front part of the eye, to enhance its optical properties and improve vision. Unlike traditional eyeglasses or contact lenses, corneal implants offer a more permanent solution with minimal maintenance, providing individuals with clear vision and freedom from dependency on corrective eyewear.

The procedure for inserting corneal implants is relatively quick and minimally invasive, often performed on an outpatient basis. By carefully reshaping the cornea's curvature, these implants can restore near vision, allowing individuals to read, work on computers, and perform other close-up tasks without difficulty. With advancements in technology and materials, corneal implants continue to evolve, offering promising outcomes for those seeking long-term vision correction without the inconvenience of glasses or contacts.

Corneal Implant Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the corneal implant market, primarily due to the presence of key industry players in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies, heightened research and development efforts focused on corneal implants, and the escalating burden of corneal blindness all contribute to this growth trend.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022 revealed that around 6 million Americans experienced vision loss and 1 million suffered from blindness in 2017. The prevalence of risk factors like diabetes and hypertension, as highlighted in the CDC's National Diabetes Statistics Report of 2020, further exacerbates ocular disorders. With approximately 34.2 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes in 2020 and another 88 million displaying pre-diabetic conditions, the demand for corneal implants is expected to rise as ophthalmic disorders become more prevalent.

Additionally, North America benefits from significant product development and partnership initiatives within the corneal implants sector. Notably, in July 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec and Precise Bio announced a collaboration aimed at developing and commercializing tissue-based implants, underscoring the region's dynamic corneal implant market landscape.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the corneal implant market, get a snapshot of the Corneal Implant Market Outlook

Corneal Implant Market Dynamics

The corneal implant market has been witnessing dynamic shifts driven by technological advancements, the rising prevalence of eye disorders, and increasing awareness about treatment options. Technological innovations such as advanced materials, improved surgical techniques, and customizable implants are revolutionizing the landscape, offering patients more effective and tailored solutions. Additionally, the growing aging population and lifestyle changes leading to conditions like myopia and astigmatism are fueling demand for corneal implants globally.

Moreover, strategic collaborations between healthcare institutions, research organizations, and industry players further propel market growth. These partnerships facilitate the development of novel products, streamline regulatory processes, and expand corneal implant market reach. Furthermore, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures and outpatient surgeries is driving market expansion by reducing patient recovery time, lowering healthcare costs, and enhancing overall patient satisfaction.

However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements, limited reimbursement policies, and the high cost of advanced implants pose barriers to corneal implant market growth. Overcoming these hurdles requires concerted efforts from stakeholders to streamline regulatory frameworks, increase insurance coverage, and invest in research and development to bring down costs. Despite these challenges, the corneal implant market is poised for steady growth as technological innovations continue to improve treatment outcomes and expand the scope of therapeutic options for patients with corneal disorders.

Get a sneak peek at the corneal implant market dynamics @ Corneal Implant Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Corneal Implant Market CAGR ~6% Key Corneal Implant Companies EyeYon, AJL Ophthalmic S.A., KeraMed, Inc., Aurolab, CorneaGen, Presbia PLC, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, MEDIPHACOS, Cornea Biosciences, Advancing Sight Network, Corneat Vision, DIOPTEX, among others

Corneal Implant Market Assessment

Corneal Implant Market Segmentation

Corneal Implant Market Segmentation By Procedure: Endothelial Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty, and Others

Endothelial Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty, and Others

Corneal Implant Market Segmentation By Disease: Keratoconus, Fuchs Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis, Corneal Ulcers, and Others

Keratoconus, Fuchs Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis, Corneal Ulcers, and Others

Corneal Implant Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Corneal Implant Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the corneal implant market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Corneal Implant Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Corneal Implant Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Corneal Implant Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the corneal implant market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Corneal Implant Market Trends

Related Reports

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key FECD companies, including Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, and Emmecell, among others.

Keratoconus Market

Keratoconus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key keratoconus companies, including Glaukos, Avedro, Glaukos Corporation, Sooft Italia, Lightmed OptiMed, Peschke Meditrade GmbH, iVeena Delivery Systems, among others.

Keratitis Market

Keratitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key keratitis companies, including Merck & Co, Bausch Health, Gilead Biosciences, Pfizer, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Corneal Ulcer Market

Corneal Ulcer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key corneal ulcer companies, including DompéFarmaceutica, Claris Biotherapeutics, ReGenTree, LLCR, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg