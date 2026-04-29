Germany Leads Data Center Expansion, adding 2,148 Thousand Sq. Ft. Area by 2031; Switzerland to Add 153 Thousand Sq. Ft.- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

The Industry Analysis Report Provides Industry Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Industry Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2026-2031

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton has recently published major reports on the Switzerland data center market and Germany data center market, highlighting strong growth opportunities as both countries continue attracting investments in AI-ready infrastructure, hyperscale cloud expansion, and sustainable digital ecosystems. Rising enterprise digitalization, increasing cloud adoption, and growing demand for secure, high-performance data center capacity are further accelerating colocation and infrastructure development across both markets.

Insights on 76 Existing Data Centers and 09 Upcoming Facilities across Switzerland

The Switzerland data center market investment is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.09%. Switzerland is emerging as one of Europe's most strategic data center destinations, fueled by rising AI workloads, hyperscale cloud expansion, and increasing enterprise digitalization. Despite being one of Europe's most expensive markets for data center construction, operators continue expanding aggressively due to strong demand for secure and low-latency infrastructure.

Switzerland Data Center Market Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment) USD 2.47 Billion (2031) Market Size (Area) 153 Thousand Sq. feet (2031) Market Size (Power Capacity) 39 MW (2031) CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 17.09 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 710 Million (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031

Market Size Summary:

Market to grow from USD 960M to USD 2.47B by 2031 at 17.09% CAGR

to by 2031 at Growth fueled by cloud adoption, AI, and digital economy expansion

Submarine cable connectivity boosting digital infrastructure growth

Data center costs remain high at $12M–$14M per MW

Hyperscale deployments driving wholesale colocation demand

Zurich remains the country's leading colocation and cloud hub, attracting major hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services through partnerships with local operators. The market is also witnessing rising investment activity, highlighted by Microsoft's $400 million commitment to strengthen its Switzerland footprint.

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Switzerland Data Center Market Key Highlights

Green Datacenter, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers remain the major forces shaping the market, with a strong presence across both existing and upcoming capacities.

Mergers and acquisitions are among the common investment activities witnessed in the market; they are carried out by players to enter a particular market or curb the competition. For instance, in December 2025, AtlasEdge announced the sale of a portfolio of nine data centers to Templus, a Spanish operator. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Templus will acquire data centers located in Zurich along with other locations.

Data center construction costs in Switzerland range between $12 million and $14 million per MW, positioning the country among Europe's most premium and capital-intensive markets.

Data centers contribute nearly 6%–8% of Switzerland's total electricity consumption, significantly above the global average, underlining the country's strong dependence on advanced digital infrastructure.

Latest Insights on Switzerland Existing and Upcoming Data Centers: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/Switzerland-data-center-portfolio

Insights on 194 Existing Data Centers and 43 Upcoming Facilities across Germany

The Germany Data Center Market Investment to Reach USD 14.73 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.54%. In 2025, the wholesale colocation segment led the demand with $1,498 million in revenue, which was significantly higher than the retail segment revenue of $1,140 million. This indicates a strong preference for wholesale colocation in Germany, largely driven by large-scale deployments from hyperscalers; retail operators, on the other hand, are steadily expanding by serving SMEs, IT firms, and edge requirements. Germany's data center market is balanced because it has large global operators as well as regional players like Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo.

Germany Data Center Market Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment) USD 14.73 Billion (2031) Market Size (Area) 2,148.4 Thousand Sq. feet (2031) Market Size (Power Capacity) 524 MW (2031) CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 11.54 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 6.25 Billion (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031

Market Size Summary:

Market to grow from $7.65B (2025) to $14.73B (2031) at 11.54% CAGR

at Growth driven by a strong digital economy, connectivity, and supportive regulations

Rising investments in AI data centers and sustainable infrastructure

Increasing data center costs ($10–$12/W) due to inflation and supply chain pressures

due to inflation and supply chain pressures Strong demand for wholesale colocation, led by hyperscale deployments

Investment activity across the market continues to accelerate, highlighted by Stadtwerke Lübeck's launch of its first self-operated data center in March 2026 to support digitally sovereign services. Meanwhile, cities including Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Leipzig are strengthening power and renewable energy infrastructure to support the next phase of large-scale data center development.

More details on Germany Exisiting and Upcoming Data Center Portfolio: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/germany-data-center-portfolio

Germany Data Center Market Key Highlights

New entrants such as DATA4, STACK Infrastructure, VIRTUS Data Centres, Green Mountain, and several regional operators continue to invest heavily in Germany's growing data center market.

Frankfurt is facing increasing land scarcity due to rapid data center expansion and limited space availability. Meanwhile, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Düsseldorf are emerging as major investment destinations for digital infrastructure development.

Germany's modern data centers are being designed with ultra-low PUE and waste-heat reuse systems to support sustainable, high-density AI workloads at scale.

In January 2025, Data Center Partners announced a 17 MW data center in Munich with a 30MVA utility feed and a targeted PUE of 1.2, designed specifically for AI and ML workloads while supporting local sustainability initiatives.

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The Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the Germany and Switzerland data center market?

How much mw of power capacity will be added across Germany and Switzerland during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the data center market?

Which all geographies are included in the data center market report?

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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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