Genomics Market worth $85.09 billion by 2030 with 12.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Genomics Market, valued at US$44.52 billion in 2024, stood at US$47.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$85.09 billion by the end of the period. Market growth can be attributed to increasing government funding for genomics projects, rising applications of NGS in chronic disorders, advancements in NGS platforms, and growing applications of genomics. Furthermore, the increasing use of genomics in precision medicine further contributes to market growth.

By offerings, the genomics market is segmented into products and services. The products segment accounted for the largest share of the genomics market in 2024. The large share of the products segment can be attributed to innovations in genomics technology, such as long-read sequencing (LRS), single-cell genomics, and CRISPR technology, which have expanded product offerings and applications, thereby boosting demand for specialized products and technologies.

By study type, the genomics market has been segmented into functional genomics, biomarker discovery, pathway analysis, epigenomics, and other study types. In 2024, the functional genomics segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its essential role in identifying potential drug targets, particularly in fields such as cancer and genetic disorders. This critical nature is driving its widespread adoption in pharmaceutical research. Meanwhile, the biomarker discovery segment holds the second-largest share of the market.

By geography, the genomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the genomics market during the forecast period, driven by increasing government funding for genomic research, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the rising adoption of precision medicine initiatives across major countries, including China, Japan, and India. Growing investments by global and regional players, coupled with a large patient pool for genetic and chronic diseases, further accelerate market expansion.

Key players in the genomics market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), PacBio (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (UK), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), BGI Group (China), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Abbott (US), 10X Genomics, Inc. (US), New England Biolabs (US), Promega Corporation (US), Creative Biogene (US), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), Helix, Inc. (US), Phalanx Biotech Group (US), and Polaris Genomics (US).

Illumina, Inc. (US):

Illumina is a global leader in genome sequencing solutions, enabling researchers to explore the functions of genetic variants and underlying biological processes. The company's product portfolio encompasses consumables, integrated systems, and analytical instruments designed to simplify genetic analysis. Genomics products are primarily offered under Illumina's Equipment and Consumables segment, while genomics-related services are delivered through its Service and Other Revenue segment. Illumina's consistent investment in research and development has strengthened its innovation capabilities, enhanced product accuracy, and expanded the range of genomic applications. A key example is the Illumina Complete Long Read Prep, Human, the first product developed using its proprietary Illumina Complete Long Read technology, launched in March 2023. This solution enables high-performance, long-read human whole-genome sequencing and is compatible with the NovaSeq X Plus, NovaSeq X, and NovaSeq 6000 sequencing systems.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading global provider of medical equipment, analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and related services. The company operates in the genomics market primarily through its Life Science Solutions segment, with products and services offered under its Genetic Sciences and Biosciences businesses. With operations spanning over 100 countries, Thermo Fisher maintains a strong international presence. The company pursues both organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen its market position and expand its technological capabilities. For example, in June 2024, Thermo Fisher launched Stellar MS, a high-performance mass spectrometry platform that integrates speed and sensitivity to advance translational omics research.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation manufactures and commercializes medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company offers genomics products through its subsidiaries, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., and Beckman Coulter, which operates under the Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments. The company provides products & services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, colleges & universities, research institutes, and government bodies (including government testing & diagnostic centers) through its sales and distribution office network.

The company invests in innovation and implements strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. For instance, in May 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher, partnered with Molecular Health to integrate its NGS capabilities and extend genomic profiling.

