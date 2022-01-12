Gas Turbine Market Worth $22.5 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Gas Turbine Market by Technology (Open Cycle and Combined Cycle), Design Type (Heavy Duty and Aeroderivative), End User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas), Rated Capacity (1–40 MW, 40–120 MW, 120–300 MW, Above 300 MW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Gas Turbine Market is projected to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2026. The Gas Turbine Market was valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand of gas turbines in power generation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94641697

By technology, combined cycle segment is expected to account for the largest share market during the forecast period

The combined cycle segment is expected to account for the largest share market during 2021 to 2026, driven by more power and low emission. In a combined cycle, the air is compressed in the compressor and heated in a heating chamber. The amount of the gas remains the same as an external source heats the air. In these plants, the waste heat from the gas turbine is used to make steam for producing additional electricity using a steam turbine.

By rated capacity, the above 300 MW segment accounted for the largest market share, in 2020

The above 300 MW segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Gas turbines with a rated capacity of above 300 MW exclusively serve large capacity combined cycle power plants. The growth was due to increasing number of large combined cycle power plants across the Asia Pacific, the US, and South America.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gas Turbine Market"

211 – Tables

61 – Figures

231 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-turbines-market-94641697.html

By design type, heavy duty segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The heavy duty segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by the increased number of gas-fired power plants. Combined cycle plants with heavy duty turbines enable high flexibility and low emissions.

By end user, the power generation segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020

The increase in electricity demand is expected to drive the power generation market for the gas turbines market. In the industrial sector, gas turbines deliver a consistent power supply to the production floor. Gas turbines are preferred in small and medium industries, as their initial installation cost is less than that of steam and diesel power plants.

Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020 in the gas turbine market

In 2020, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global gas turbines market by region. Rapid economic growth, industrialization, and strict norms for carbon dioxide emission are expected to drive the Asia Pacific gas turbines market. Also, the gas turbines market is expected to grow in countries such as China and India due to infrastructural expansions, ongoing power generation projects, and technological innovations.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=94641697

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Gas Turbine Market.

Some of the key players are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Capstone Green Energy Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Ansaldo Energia (Italy), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), United Engine Corporation (Russia), Rolls-Royce plc (England), Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited (China), OPRA Turbines (Netherlands), Solar Turbines Incorporated (US), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Centrax Gas Turbine (England), MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Wartsila (Finland), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), MAPNA Group (Iran), Vericor Power Systems (US), Zorya Mashproekt (Ukraine), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, contracts, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and joint ventures as their growth strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Micro Turbines Market by Power Rating (12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW), Application (Combined Heat and Power and Standby Power), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/micro-turbine-market-150779371.html

Steam Turbines Market by Type (Steam Cycle, Combined Cycle and Cogeneration), by Rated Capacity (1-120 MW, 121-350 MW, 351-750 MW and Above 750 MW), by Exhaust Type (Condensing and Noncondensing), by Application (Coal, Nuclear, Biomass and Others) and by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/steam-turbines-market-235206532.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gas-turbines-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gas-turbines.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets