Garment Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, & Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Garment Market is projected to develop at a higher CAGR during the period of prediction. The market consists of the manufacturing companies who purchase fabric, cut it, and sew it to make a garment, or else manufacture by way of initial weaving the fabric then cutting and sewing the fabric to convert it into garment. The sales are done by individuals such as individual dealers, organizations of dealers or companions.

Classification

The global Garment Market can be classified by Application, Type, Sales Network, and Region. By Application it can be classified as Bib & Brace overalls, Skirts & Divided Skirts, Jerseys and Pullovers, Blouses and Shirt-blouses, Sarongs, Wind Jackets, Anoraks, Overcoats, Windcheaters, Parkas and additional like items, Blazers and Jackets, Sports shirts & Trousers, Underwear, T-Shirts, Shirts, etc.

By Type Garment Market can be classified as Lower Body Garment, Upper Body Garment, Sports Ware, Men's Wear, Women's Wear, and Kids Wear. The subdivision of Women's Wear had generated remarkable revenue during the past year. Only the U.S.A. created maximum sales in womenswear category. This was followed by menswear sales. An additional significant group with a great level of development is sports apparel. Similarly, there is a flourishing market for second hand or pre-owned, apparel over old stores, frugality store, or delivery stores. The value of this reselling had gone up slightly during the period of past year. Denim, a typical essential of unintended clothing, is only receiving additional admiration from all categories of garments. By Sales Network it can be classified as Delivery Network, Direct Network.

Regional Lookout

By Region global Garment Market can be classified as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the principal region in the global market of garment manufacturing; it was responsible for the maximum share during recent past year. Western Europe was the subsequent biggest region. It was responsible for better share. Africa was the least region in the global manufacturing.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Garment Market" Report 2028.

Companies

The resistance in the market for Garment is often increasing more by means of the increase in methodical modernization and M&A actions in the business. Furthermore, numerous regional and native companies are proposing products for particular use for diverse customers. The new-fangled business contenders are finding it tough to contend with transnational companies on the ground of quality, dependability and modernization of machinery. Some of the important companies for Garment Market are Busana Apparel, PT Dan Liris, Sritex, Pt. Multi Garmenjaya, Argo Manunggal Group. Additional notable companies are Adidas AG, VF Corp, Christian Dior SE, NIKE Inc., H&M AB.

The global Garment market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Garment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Garment market.

Access 107 page research report with TOC on "Global Garment Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-garment-market

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Garment including:

Sritex



Argo Manunggal Group



PT Dan Liris



Pt. Multi Garmenjaya



Busana Apparel

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

upper body



lower body

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Blouses and shirt-blouses



Jackets and blazers



Jerseys and pullovers



Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles



Skirts and divided skirts



Sarongs

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.