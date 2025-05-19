Game-Changing Partnership: JETOUR x PUBG MOBILE Redefine Youth Lifestyle Trends in Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on deep insights into digital-era consumption trends, JETOUR, a leading brand in "Travel+" auto market has partnered with PUBG MOBILE, a global powerhouse in mobile gaming, as the official auto partner for the PUBG MOBILE INFLUENCER AWARDS GALA in UAE. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both brands through "Travel + e-sports," amplifying their influence among younger audiences.

Cultural Synergy in the Middle East: A High-Profile Co-brand

PUBG MOBILE, a global phenomenon with over 1 billion downloads. It ranks No.1 in Saudi Arabia's mobile gaming revenue and securing top positions on UAE iOS and Android platforms. Its immersive gameplay and social connectivity have made it integral to youth culture, shaping identity and community in Middle East region.

Based on "Travel+" strategy, JETOUR as the fast-rising global auto brand, has shattered industry records in 2024, achieving a remarkable 560,000 units in annual sales, marking an extraordinary 80.3% year-on-year growth. The cumulative global sales have reached 1.72 million vehicles within 6 years. In the first quarter of 2025, JETOUR achieved impressive results in the Middle East market, ranking 4th in overall SUV sales and 1st in Chinese brand SUV sales. Today, it has become the ideal companion for youth and is redefining the "Travel+" lifestyle.

As industry leaders, JETOUR and PUBG MOBILE both drive innovation while connecting with trend-conscious consumers. Their shared brand values and focus on target customer create a powerful cultural impact, particularly resonating with Gen Z and Millennial audiences through this powerful collaboration.

Multi Engagement: Where Travel Meets E-sports

As the top sponsor of the PUBG MOBILE INFLUENCER AWARDS GALA, JETOUR achieved high exposure during the event while providing VIP Shuttles. Its vehicles, known for premium design, comfort, and performance, offered an excellent experience to gaming elites and industry leaders.

This partnership leverages the "Travel + e-sports" concept to reach a broader audience, generating strong promotional momentum while building deeper brand connections with the lifestyles of Generation Z and Millennials. Starting with this collaboration, JETOUR and PUBG MOBILE will co-host regional roadshows in the Middle East, co-create the PUBG MOBILE x JETOUR Exclusive Vehicle Skin, and offer brand experiences to local users.

Through sustained co-branding campaigns and experiential marketing, JETOUR aims to solidify its regional leadership while injecting e-sports energy into the "Travel+", pioneering youth lifestyle trends across the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690396/image_5011064_11135503.jpg