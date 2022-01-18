GAC MOTOR Goes Global With Award-Winning Tech: From "Made in China" to "Made With Chinese Technology"

Data shows that in 2021, China exported more than 1,793,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 110%. It is no longer a question of whether Chinese carmakers ought to expand abroad, but when. GAC MOTOR's strategy can now be referenced as a successful growth template.

Localized Brand Building: Integrating Into Overseas Target Markets

GAC MOTOR has actively integrated into local life, building close connections with consumers. In Chile, for example, GAC MOTOR GS4 was the official car of the 40th ANFP Copa Chile, the highest-level football tournament in the country.

In October, 1000 GAC MOTOR cars were sent to Nigeria to be used in a government-sponsored "LAGOS RIDE" public travel project. GAC MOTOR also collaborated with the Lagos state government to build a vehicle assembly plant.

These projects promote much positive economic development, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and paving the way for the future.

A "Business Card" for Chinese Craftsmanship: Quality Creates Sales

Sales speak for themselves. In 2021, GAC MOTOR exported more than 20,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 72.5%.

As well as the awards mentioned above, the GA6 won "Best Medium-Sized Car" at the Jeddah Auto Show in Saudi Arabia, and the GS5 won "Best Design" award for a medium-sized SUV. The GN6 won "Best MPV 2021", and the GS8 the "Most Desirable SUV" award in Nigeria.

Outstanding digital marketing achievements were also made, with GAC MOTOR reaching 1 million followers, as well as winning the "Best Social Media & Marketing Innovation Award" at the Meihua Innovation Awards 2021.

As technology progresses, and "made in China" becomes "made with Chinese technology," Chinese automobile brands must rise to the competitive challenge. GAC MOTOR's efforts have provided a useful reference for other Chinese independent brands.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728529/1231.mp4

SOURCE GAC MOTOR