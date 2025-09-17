G-P Named an Industry Leader in NelsonHall's Global Employer of Record (EOR) Market Analysis for Fifth Consecutive Report

The NelsonHall 2025 Global EOR Services NEAT Evaluation highlights G-P as an industry leader in technology innovation and its commitment to offering comprehensive, AI-powered global employment solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its recognition as an EOR industry leader in NelsonHall's 2025 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report. G-P was positioned highest for EOR Product Innovation as well as Overall EOR Services, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive, AI-powered global employment solutions.

With this recognition, G-P maintains top leadership placement in all major EOR analyst reports since their inception.

"G-P was identified as a Leader in the 2025 Global EOR NEAT based on its innovative GenAI solutions, continuously evolving product lineup, and strong strategic partner network," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR analyst, NelsonHall. "This demonstrates G-P's commitment to compliant global employment solutions and helping shape the industry's future through a balanced portfolio of integrated products and a solid technology roadmap."

G-P's consistent recognition as a leader for EOR Product Innovation highlights its dedication to advancing the global employment industry. Through a robust technology roadmap and a focus on agentic AI solutions, G-P continuously enhances its products and platform to provide the most comprehensive and intelligent global employment solutions on the market.

"G-P is not just building global employment solutions for today, we're pioneering technology that anticipates the needs of tomorrow's HR and business leaders," said Nat Natarajan, chief operating officer, G-P. "Our continued recognition from NelsonHall, and all other industry analysts, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. By integrating agentic AI at the core of our platform, we're enabling organizations to scale globally with confidence, while helping shape a more connected and opportunity-rich world of work."

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .

