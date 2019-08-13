Frozen French Fries Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, by 2023 | Key Players Analyzed: Ore-Ida, Alexia Foods, Arby's IP Holder, McCain, & Kroger: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Frozen French Fries Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. French fries are thin strips of potato that are either baked or fried.

Factors, such as rising popularity, growing fast food restaurant chains, increasing demand of western style cuisine amongst youngsters, growing incomes, changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization. In addition, frozen French fries have several advantages such as it saves cooking time, absorbs less oil and incurs low labor expenses, which is likely to drive the frozen French fries market in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, increasing health concern and rising obesity are anticipated to hinder market growth of frozen French fries in future. However, convenience and variation in taste and quality is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Frozen French fries market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Market of frozen French fries is segmented by type as Waffle Fries, Classic Fries, and Curly Fries. Market for frozen French fries is segmented by application as Commercial Use and Home Use for Food. The "Commercial Use" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Frozen French fries market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Europe is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as on-going developments, presence of a huge number of international and domestic potato or raw material, increasing demand among youngsters and technological advancements. Europe is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region.

Leading players operating in the frozen French fries market include Cascadian Farm Organic, Ore-Ida, Trader Joe's Fan, Alexia Foods, Arby's IP Holder, Checkers & Rally's, and McCain, Kroger. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Frozen French Fries in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Frozen French Fries market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ore-Ida



Cascadian Farm Organic



Alexia Foods



Trader Joe's Fan



Checkers & Rally's



Arby's IP Holder



McCain



Kroger

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Classic Fries



Waffle Fries



Curly Fries

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Frozen French Fries for each application, including

Home Use for Food



Commercial Use

