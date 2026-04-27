From Auto China to Global, GAC Remains to be the Value Creator for Better Mobile Life

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All New GAC, Going Global！On April 24, at the Auto China 2026, GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. The event drew a larger audience than ever before, with approximately 330 attendees – including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media – gathering at the GAC booth to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey.

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Jack Chen shared insights on export trends and GAC's overseas strategy. He noted that more and more Chinese brands are entering the world's top ten, and GAC is riding this wave, and its overseas sales target for 2026 is set between 250,000 and 300,000 units.

GAC remains committed to its mission of being a "mobility value creator for a better life," focusing on three major battles: product value, user demand, and service experience, in order to build a brand that is user-centric, quality-driven, and service-leading. GAC offers a full-powertrain technology portfolio covering ICV, HEV, PHEV, REEV, and BEV, which perfectly adapts to the mobility needs of users across different regions and scenarios worldwide. On the product front, the all-new overseas model lineup will meet the highest safety standards in each region, including E-NCAP and C-NCAP five-star ratings, comply with global emission regulations such as Euro 7, and compatible with 44 languages. Leveraging its three brands – GAC, AION, and HYPTEC – GAC is building a dedicated product matrix for global markets. Looking to 2030, GAC will be present in 120 countries and regions, establish over 2,000 overseas outlets, achieve annual sales of one million units, and accelerate its move into the front ranks of China's auto exporters.

From building partner consensus to releasing global guidelines, from new model debuts to ecosystem layout, GAC's global strategy is rapidly turning from blueprint to reality. In the future, GAC will continue to work with global partners to enable consumers around the world to share in the progress of China's technological achievements, jointly creating low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility value for a better life.

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