GAC Posts 140% Export Growth in May, Advancing Its Vision of Sustainable Global Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC today announced another month of accelerating global momentum, with proprietary brand exports reaching 28,386 units in May, a 140% year-on-year increase. Cumulative exports from January to May reached 98,861 units, up 135% year-on-year, reflecting the sustained impact of the "One GAC 2.0" strategy and the company's commitment to high-quality, localized global operations. Among the standout performers, the AION UT has consistently led the pure electric hatchback segment in Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Colombia, and Uruguay since its international debut in March 2025, earning widespread recognition across the world's most competitive EV markets.

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The results underscore GAC's emergence as a truly global automotive force. Rather than relying on any single market or model, the company's growth is broad-based, driven by a disciplined product strategy and a rapidly maturing international ecosystem spanning production, distribution, aftersales service, and brand engagement across 102 countries and regions on 5 continents.

Regionally, the breadth of GAC's momentum is striking. Asia-Pacific retail sales surged 123% year-on-year in May, led by Hong Kong's 293% growth and Thailand's sustained leadership in the electric taxi segment. The Americas delivered exceptional performance, with regional retail sales surging 144% year-on-year. Colombia recorded a 1,088% increase, Uruguay 806%, and Costa Rica 733%, reflecting a powerful wave of consumer confidence across Latin America. In the Middle East, the EMZOOM secured the top position in Lebanon's B-segment SUV market, while GAC earned recognition in Kuwait as the leading Chinese brand for both product quality and used-car resale value.

May also marked landmark steps in GAC's long-term market development. The company made its formal entry into Pakistan with a four-model launch and a comprehensive localization roadmap. In Europe, GAC made its official entry into the United Kingdom, with the AION V receiving strong local media reception, marking a significant milestone in the brand's European electrification journey. New sports marketing partnerships with Deportivo Toluca FC in Mexico and Sydney FC in Australia further deepened the brand's cultural roots across key growth markets.

With six overseas manufacturing bases, over 696 authorized dealerships worldwide, and an annual export target of 250,000 units, GAC is no longer simply exporting vehicles. It is building the infrastructure, partnerships, and brand equity necessary to become a lasting presence in the global automotive landscape.

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