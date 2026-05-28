GAC Australia and Sydney FC Announce Partnership, Marking a Key Milestone in Australia

SYDNEY and GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 May, 2026, GAC announced a strategic partnership with Sydney FC, one of Australia's largest and most influential football clubs. The agreement marks a significant milestone following GAC's entry into the Australian market and further strengthens its long-term commitment to "In Australia, For Australia".

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GAC, a leading representative of China's smart mobility and innovation-driven automotive industry, joins forces with Sydney FC, a club with deep heritage and strong influence in Australian football. The partnership is built on a shared commitment to performance excellence and innovation-driven growth, reflecting strong alignment in values and long-term vision. Within the A-League, Sydney FC continues to demonstrate strong competitive performance and maintains a loyal and extensive fan base, reinforcing its status as a leading sporting property in the region. Notably, in the 2026 A-League Men Grand Final on May 24, Sydney FC's men's team finished as runners-up, further highlighting the club's consistent presence at the highest level of competition.

As part of the partnership, GAC will become a Premium Partner of Sydney FC. The partnership will include match-day activations at Allianz Stadium, fan engagement experiences, player appearances, and digital content collaborations across club platforms.

In addition, GAC will actively support Sydney FC's Sky Blue Pathways community initiatives, contributing to the football development and community initiatives. Through this collaboration, GAC aims to integrate further into the local football ecosystem, extending its presence from professional competition to community and family engagement.

Kevin Shu, GAC International Australia CEO, said: "This partnership gives an exciting platform to introduce the GAC brand to Australian football fans while supporting the growth of the game from grassroots through to the professional level. GAC is looking forward to building a long-term relationship with Sydney FC and creating memorable experiences for supporters both on and off the field."

Sport serves as an important bridge for GAC between local culture and customer engagement. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to expand its global sports marketing strategy, using football as a universal language to strengthen emotional connections with local communities and enhance brand resonance worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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