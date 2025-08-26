Flame Retardants Market worth $10.52 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Flame Retardants Market by Type (Aluminium Trihydrate, Antimony Oxide, Brominated), Application (Epoxy, Polyolefin, Unsaturated Polyester), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", flame retardants market size was USD 7.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.32%, between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flame Retardants Market"

320 - Tables

59 - Figures

287 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=686

Flame retardants are in high demand because of their key function in enhancing fire resistance and maintaining regulatory compliance with growing regulations in various industries. Flame retardants are incorporated in polymers, textiles, coatings, and other products in industries like building & construction, electronics & appliances, automotive & transportation, and wire & cables to reduce flammability, delay ignition, and inhibit the spread of fire. This not only safeguards human life and property but also reduces economic losses and improves the overall strength and performance of end products. Increased consciousness regarding fire hazards, stringent environmental and fire safety regulations, and increased application of lightweight and synthetic materials in contemporary product designs are also compelling the use of innovative flame-retardant technologies. Consequently, manufacturers are committing to the creation of non-toxic, halogen-free, and environmentally friendly flame-retardant options, positioning the industry for sustained long-term growth.

The nitrogen type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, of the global flame retardants market during the forecast period.

The nitrogen type flame retardants segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global flame retardants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and halogen-free flame-retardant products. Nitrogen-based compounds offer efficient flame inhibition, especially when combined with synergistic co-additives, and are used in a broad range of applications including textiles, electronics, and building materials. The growing regulatory pressure to eliminate halogenated flame retardants and the increasing adoption of low-toxicity and sustainable fire protection solutions in both mature and developing nations further support the market dominance of nitrogen-based flame retardants.

Epoxy was the second-largest application of the global flame retardants market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The epoxy segment was the second-largest application of the global flame retardants market, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominance is primarily driven by its widespread use in high-performance coatings, electrical laminates, adhesives, and composites, especially across the construction, electronics, and automotive sectors. With increasing regulations for safety and growing demand for fire-resistant materials, incorporation of flame retardants into epoxy systems became a necessity to facilitate better fire protection and thermal stability. The trend indicates increased demand for robust and flame-retardant epoxy formulations in industries that value both performance and regulatory compliance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=686

Electronics & appliances industry was the second-largest end-use industry of the flame retardants market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The electronics & appliances industry was the second-largest end-use industry of flame retardants, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominant market position is influenced by the increasing need for fire-proof components in consumer electronics, household appliances, and electrical equipment. With the rising miniaturization and energy density in modern electronics, the threat of fire risk and overheating has become severe. This leads manufacturers to incorporate flame retardant components in casings, circuit boards, connectors, and insulation. The use of halogen-free and cutting-edge flame-retardant technologies in this industry is also being fueled by the strict regulatory requirements of environmental compliance and fire safety, particularly in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

North America was the third-largest flame retardants market in terms of value, in 2024.

North America was the third-largest flame retardants market in terms of value, in 2024. This position is supported by well-established end-use industries such as construction, electronics, transportation, and textiles, all of which rely heavily on flame retardant materials to meet stringent fire safety standards. Regulatory frameworks such as those enforced by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) continue to fuel demand for both traditional and eco-friendly flame retardants. The market is also steadily expanding due to continued infrastructure investments, rising fire safety awareness, and the move toward sustainable and halogen-free alternatives.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=686

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Albemarle Corporation (US), ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), LANXESS AG (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Avient Corporation (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (Italy).

Get access to the latest updates on Flame Retardants Companies and Flame Retardants Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Flat Glass Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Gold Nanoparticles Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Advanced Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Natural Fiber Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Nanocellulose Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg