Fireworks & Drone Shows Light Up Haikou's Lantern Festival

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

On Feb. 12, the date of the 2025 Lantern Festival, highly anticipated fireworks and drone shows were held in Haikou, creating an extravaganza of light and color in the skies of the coastal capital in south China's Hainan Province thanks to the precision of technology blended together with the elegance of art.

On the evening of Feb. 12, a spectacular fireworks show was held in the skies above Haikou Bay in south China’s Hainan Province. On the evening of Feb. 12, a visual feast unfolded at Haikou Bay, where the dazzling lights and shadows were reflected upon the sea's surface.

That evening, the largest drone show in the city's history buzzed to life above downtown Evergreen Park. Three thousand drones danced in and out of formation, painting floating coconut trees, bougainvillea flowers, and many more Hainan themed images that shone as bright as the sparkling lights of the city skyline below.

As the drone show came to an end, the fireworks show burst onto the stage of the skies. At nine PM on the dot, Haikou Bay was lit up by a thunderous roar as thousands of golden meteors shot high into the air, painting the heavens with streaks of shining sparks. For the first time in 13 years, a fireworks show was underway in Haikou. Not just any fireworks show - a level-1 fireworks display, the highest level show possible. As the crowds watched in wonder, 'Rainbow Lucky Cloud' fireworks burst in cotton candy hues, bringing the show to a climactic end.

The Haikou fireworks show was visible across three city districts - Meilan, Longhua, and Xiuying, and the six kilometer long coastal viewing area, including prominent landmarks such as the Wormhole Library, Century Park, and HCC Plaza provided viewers plenty of room to enjoy the show.

A Chinese city known for a rich cultural atmosphere, Haikou took the opportunity of this year's fireworks show to showcase the area's intangible cultural heritage through the medium of the latest technology. Over sixty supporting activities were also held during the holiday period, including the Flower Exchange Festival Art Week, allowing attendees to enjoy the festival in a myriad of ways and boosting the local economy.

