Fintech Statrys rewarded as 'Best Payments and Collections Solution Hong Kong' together with DBS at The Asset Triple A Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statrys, a Hong Kong-based Fintech proficient in providing virtual business accounts for SMEs, has been recognized together with DBS Bank as the 'Best Payments and Collections Solution Hong Kong' within the New Economy solutions section of The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain and Risk Management Awards 2022. This is a testament to Statrys' ongoing efforts to provide SMEs with the best payment solutions.

In partnership with DBS, Statrys leverages their comprehensive digital solutions for processing incoming and instructing domestic and international payments to enhance small businesses' cross-border payment experience.

Statrys' founder, Bertrand Theaud, credits the company's focus on innovation, a robust partner ecosystem, and a customer-first approach for its success.

He said, "We are delighted to be awarded the 'Best Payments & Collections Solution Hong Kong' with DBS Bank as the Provider by The Asset Triple A.

This honor reflects Statrys' dedication to providing seamless payment experiences for businesses. We would like to thank DBS Bank for its continuous efforts in providing us with excellent banking technology and support. We will continue to focus on fintech innovations and expand our services throughout Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia."

Founded in 2018, Statrys is a global payments platform that supports 11 major currencies in one multi-currency account. It also offers FX Forward and Spot services, as well as additional IBAN account numbers in the EU. Their virtual accounts and services are available either via the Statrys website or through Android and iOS apps.

In less than a year of launching, Statrys had raised US$5 Million in a Closed-Door Funding Round . And today, more than 3,500 companies have adopted Statrys' payment solutions, including multi-currency business accounts, IBAN accounts, and forex services.

The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Sustainable Supply Chain (SSC), and Risk Management Awards are presented annually to companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain, and/or risk management.

SOURCE STATRYS LIMITED