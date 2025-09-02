Fintech as a Service Market worth $906.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Fintech as a Service Market will grow from USD 470.94 billion in 2025 to USD 906.14 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 550 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fintech as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 470.94 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 906.14 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.0%

14.0% Segments covered: Type, Deployment Model, End User, and Region

Type, Deployment Model, End User, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is primarily driven by the rapid rise of embedded finance, as businesses across industries increasingly integrate payments, lending, and banking features into their platforms to enhance customer experience and generate new revenue streams. The widespread adoption of open banking frameworks and APIs enables seamless integration of financial services, while cloud-native architectures provide scalability and cost efficiency, reducing time-to-market compared to legacy systems. The boom in digital commerce and cross-border transactions further fuels the demand for secure, real-time financial solutions, supported by growing regulatory requirements that push enterprises toward RegTech-as-a-Service for compliance with KYC and AML mandates. In addition, advancements in AI and analytics are strengthening fraud prevention, underwriting, and personalized services, while financial inclusion initiatives and SME digitization are expanding the user base. The increasing adoption of API-driven card issuance and modern payments infrastructure also accelerates FaaS growth, positioning it as a critical enabler of next-generation financial ecosystems.

Based on type, the digital assets and currencies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital assets and currencies focus on providing infrastructure for digital asset trading, custody, and payments, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Digital assets & currencies FaaS platforms support crypto exchanges, digital wallets, and blockchain-based financial services, helping institutions securely manage and scale their digital asset offerings. As the adoption of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and tokenized securities rises, these platforms play a key role in bridging traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering regulatory-compliant and secure environments for digital currency transactions.

Based on end user, the banks segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Banks leverage FaaS to accelerate their digital transformation journey and remain competitive against agile fintech startups. By integrating FaaS solutions, banks can modernize legacy infrastructure, launch innovative digital products faster, and expand into new customer segments without heavy upfront investment. Services such as API-driven payment processing, digital onboarding, AI-powered credit assessment, and cloud-based compliance management enable banks to streamline operations while improving customer experience. FaaS also supports banks in regulatory reporting, risk management, and open banking initiatives, positioning them to balance compliance with innovation.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fintech as a Service Market in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by the region's high digital adoption and strong government push for financial inclusion. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are leading innovation in digital banking, payments, insurance, lending, and wealth management, supported by vibrant startup ecosystems and favorable regulatory frameworks. The surge in digital-first consumers and the demand for low-cost, real-time financial solutions are pushing banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fintech players to adopt cloud-based financial services. Moreover, Asia Pacific is becoming a hub for cross-border remittances, e-commerce payments, and embedded finance, creating a strong need for FaaS platforms that offer scalable, API-driven solutions. While growth is robust, the market also faces challenges such as varying regulatory landscapes, cybersecurity risks, and infrastructure disparities across emerging economies. However, Asia Pacific remains the most dynamic and high-growth region for the Fintech as a Service Market, with immense opportunities for both global and regional players to expand their footprints.

Top Key Companies in Fintech as a Service Market:

The major vendors in the Fintech as a Service Market are PayPal (US), Mastercard (US), Stripe (US), Fiserv (US), Block, Inc. (US), Envestnet (US), Rapyd (UK), Upstart (US), FIS (US), and Adyen (Netherlands).

