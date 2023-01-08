FIBO Group Expands Operation to LATAM

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The investing community of Latin America is one of the fastest growing in the world, as more and more opportunities open up in that region. With that in mind, globally reputed online trading firm FIBO Group has recently announced that it is planning to set foot in the area as well, and to start expanding its operations to the LATAM region in 2023.

"We've been noticing a growing interest in our services all across Central and South America in recent months," states Alfredo Hernández - Senior Analyst at FIBO Group. "That's why we've been working tirelessly to perfect our offer to the region and make it as optimal as we can. This means facilitating the user interface to Spanish speakers, enhancing our support staff and hours, finetuning our asset list to suit the needs of traders, and much more. We're certain that our valued Latin American customers will find everything they need for a successful trading venture on our platform."

FIBO - A synonym for professionalism

Being in the trading and investment sector for nearly 25 years, FIBO group manages to keep its fingers on the pulse, and to properly coordinate between market trends and the needs of its investors. With several offices around the world, this includes tailoring specific trading offers to geo-regions, as the company is doing right now in Latin America.

"We invite any trader from the region - whether new to the market or veteran and experienced - to check out our offer and to give us a try," added Hernández. "We're sure they will not be disappointed by what we've put on the table. Furthermore, we are always evolving and improving our services, so there is definitely more good news on the way in the near future."

About FIBO Group

Headquartered in Vienna and serving clients all around the world, FIBO Group has based itself as a leading factor in the online trading and exchange industry, thanks to its years of experience alongside its customer centric approach. Today, traders who work with the brand have a wide variety of options at their palms, including CFDs on forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more. Additionally, the option of holding a percentage allocation management module ( PAMM ) account is open to all traders, as is access to some of the most popular and trusted trading technologies in the world today.

