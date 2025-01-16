Fiberglass Fabric Market worth $13.17 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fiber Type (E-Glass, S-Glass), Fabric Type (Woven, Non-Woven), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Marine, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is expected to reach USD 13.17 billion in 2029 from USD 9.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fiberglass Fabric Market".

280 – Tables

57 – Figures

256 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16202367

The most imperative factors that influence the demand for fiberglass fabrics across different regions include their versatile nature and superior properties like being lightweight, strong, an insulator, and even an anti-corrosive which enables them to be utilized in various fields such as automobiles, aerospace structures, construction, and wind energy. Countries are witnessing rapid growth in the construction industry, this has further led to an increased usage of fiberglass fabric in roofing, wall panels as well as insulation systems due to these structures thermal and durable properties. Manufacturers in the automotive industry are concentrated in using fiberglass fabrics in vehicles to enhance the fuel efficiency and lessen vehicle weight with the purpose of abiding by the rigorous emission regulations. The aerospace industry has also been known to use fiberglass fabric in the interiors and structural materials of aircrafts because they are fire resistant. The increasing attention to renewable resources has also increased the need for fiberglass fabrics especially in the making of wind turbine blades.

E-Glass fiber type segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in Fiberglass fabric market during the forecasted period in terms of value.

The fiberglass fabric market is segmented based on the fiber type i.e. E-Glass, S-Glass and Others. The E-glass fiber segment as a result of its low price and wide range of applications in numerous industries, makes it a popular choice to be used by manufacturers. E-glass fibers have outstanding strength in tension, are resistant to electricity and corrosion, and possess other properties that are important in construction, automotive, and marine industries. The increasing usage of E-glass in different processes is additionally fueled by the growing need for heavy and sturdy materials while complying with regulations on fuel consumption and pollution levels. Due to the expanding renewable energy Initiative's, particulary in wind blade production, has significantly increased the use of E-glass fiber.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16202367

Nonwoven fabric type is expected to have highest CAGR during forecasting period in terms of value.

The fiberglass fabric market's fabric type segment consists of woven and nonwoven fabric type. Nonwovens are exceptionally economical, composite in nature, and highly tailored fabrics which can be used in a variety of industries including healthcare, automotive and construction. Nonwoven fabric production involves bonding fibers together chemically, mechanically or thermally which not only strengthens the optic chances of nonwovens, but also contributes to increased filtration efficiency, breathability and durability.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The fiberglass fabric market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, majorly due to growth of Infrastructure and construction sectors in China and India. The booming wind energy industry of Asia Pacific, especially in China, has become a rapidly growing industry due to increased demand for light and durable fiberglass fabric used in making turbine blades. Electronics is also being driven by strong electronics in this region, with growing demand for PCBs that have fiberglass fabric application for thermal insulation and other electrical applications.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=16202367

Key players

Prominent companies include Owens Corning (US), China Jushi Co., Ltd (China), Saint-Gobain (France), Chomarat (France), TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US), SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BGF Industries (US), PORCHER INDUSTRIES (France), Fothergill Engineered Fabrics Ltd (England), Mid-Mountain Materials Inc. (US), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan), RNG Performance Material, India (India), and Hexcel Corporation (US). and among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Fiberglass Fabric Companies and Fiberglass Fabric Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Fiberglass Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Flexible Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market - Global Forecast To 2030

Nucleating & Clarifying Agents Market - Global Forecast To 2029

HDPE Pipes Market - Global Forecast To 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg