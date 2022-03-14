Face Mask Market worth $3.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Material Type, Type (Surgical, Respirator), End-Use, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-commerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Face Mask Market is projected to grow from USD 25.1 billion in 2022 to USD 3.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of -34.5% from 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to witness tremendous growth from 2018 to 2021, followed by a sharp decrease in the years till 2027. Factors contributing to the exponential growth and then decrease during the forecast period in the spread of the COVID-19 globally, and the possible decrease in the spread of the novel coronavirus after the years 2022. Other factors such as the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks, are driving the demand for face masks globally.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244623608

Browse in-depth TOC on "Face Mask Market"

221 – Tables

57 – Figures

259 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/face-mask-market-244623608.html

By type, surgical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of face mask during 2022 to 2027.

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry.

By nature, the reusable segment is estimated to record the highest growth in the face mask market during the forecast period.

The reusable by nature segment of the face mask market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Reusable face mask are affordable, customizable, durable and sometimes fashionable and these are some the factors responsible for its high growth during the forecast period.

By end-use, Hospitals & Clinics is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period.

The Hospitals & Clinics end-use segment in face masks, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and CVDs, the increasing number of hospitals, and expansion of healthcare infrastructures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244623608

The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, in the face mask market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The E-commerce segment by distribution channel, has recorded the highest growth rate in the global face mask market during the from 2022 to 2027. The growth in this segment is due to increased demand for a wide range of digital services and more consumers are preferring shopping online than from physical stores due to the convenience and to ensure safety.

Middle East and Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global face mask market during the forecast period

Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market for face mask during the forecast period. The growing demand for face mask is primarily driven by the economies in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The growth in this segment is due to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising medical tourism, an increase in discretionary incomes and increased demand for advanced medical facilities.

3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Foss Performance Materials, LLC (US), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland), are the key players in face mask market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=244623608

Browse Adjacent Market: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Face Shield Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable), Tier (Premium, Medium, and Value), End-Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation), & Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/face-shield-market-207117099.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/face-mask-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/face-mask.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets