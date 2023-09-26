European trading firms set to expand derivatives trading in APAC

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European proprietary trading firms and hedge funds are set to expand trading across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as opportunities and volumes grow, a new study by Acuiti and Trading Technologies has found.

European Attitudes to Trading in APAC, which was commissioned by Trading Technologies ahead of its inaugural TT® Connect: Asia Insight event taking place tomorrow in London, was based on a survey of senior executives at 53 European based proprietary trading firms and hedge funds.

The survey finds that trading in APAC holds significant potential for firms. However, there are challenges unique to markets in the region that must be overcome in order to realise the rewards on offer.

Of those surveyed, 59% traded derivatives on markets in APAC with a further 11% set to start doing so. 37% of respondents who traded on markets in APAC said that trading in the region was more profitable than on markets in Europe, a view particularly pronounced among hedge funds.

Nevertheless, European firms face challenges to trading in APAC. Finding the right local partners and understanding local rules were the top challenges cited by survey respondents. Another major challenge for proprietary trading firms was gaining access to regional derivatives markets via their preferred clearing firm.

Technology requirements were lower down the list of challenges. Over the past decade, third-party front office vendors have made substantial investments in expanding connectivity to exchanges in APAC, significantly reducing the cost of entry for their clients when it comes to engaging new markets.

Other key findings were:

Japan is the most commonly traded market in the region, followed by Australia and Hong Kong

is the most commonly traded market in the region, followed by and Singapore was the easiest market to connect to, China the hardest

was the easiest market to connect to, the hardest Firms trading Indian onshore markets reported the highest profitability from trading in APAC

Equity futures are seen as the asset class with the most potential in APAC over the next three years

"APAC is the fastest growing region for listed derivatives trading volumes, and that is fueling interest in trading in the region among European proprietary trading firms and hedge funds," said Will Mitting, founder and managing director at Acuiti. "At the same time, many exchanges have invested in technology and processes designed to make it easier for international trading firms to connect and trade. This is creating a virtuous circle of growth that is set to continue."

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "Trading Technologies has long recognised the tremendous trading opportunities in the APAC region. This study clearly demonstrates that these opportunities have only grown. European hedge funds and proprietary trading firms are among those poised to benefit as they learn more about how to navigate some country-specific challenges through education and the right partnerships."

Download full report here: https://www.acuiti.io/european-attitudes-to-trading-in-apac

Taking place on 27 September at the Andaz London Liverpool Street, TT Connect: Asia Insight is aimed at helping members of the European trading community discover new trading opportunities through insights and updates from a roster of expert speakers and panelists. Attendees will gain a broad understanding of the region's geopolitical and macroeconomic trends and their potential impacts on trading strategies. The event is open to members of sell-side and buy-side firms with complimentary registration .

About Acuiti

Acuiti is a management intelligence platform designed to provide Senior Industry Professionals in the Derivatives Industry with high-value insight into industry-wide performance and business operations. Acuiti provides a platform through which our exclusive network of Senior Industry Executives can share and source information on day-to-day operational challenges, providing them and their management teams with increased transparency and in-depth analysis to make more informed decisions and benchmark company performance. Financial Institutions benefiting from our services include Banks, Non-bank FCMs, Brokers, Proprietary Trading Firms, Hedge Funds and Asset Managers.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

