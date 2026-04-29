Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market to Surpass USD 689.05 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Insights by Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
29 Apr, 2026, 14:12 GMT
Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030
CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market is projected to reach USD 689.05 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the LIS Market
Pages- 121
Region- 1
Countries-6
Company- 25
Segment-05
Europe Laboratory Information System Market Report Scope:
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Market Size (2031)
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USD 689.05 Million
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Market Size (2025)
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USD 452.08 Million
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CAGR (2025-2031)
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7.28 %
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Historic Year
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2022-2024
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Base Year
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2025
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Forecast Year
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2026-2031
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Market Segmentation
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Product Type, Hosting, Component, End-User, and Region
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Regional Analysis
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Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium
The Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market is evolving rapidly as laboratories increasingly adopt AI-enabled platforms to improve diagnostic efficiency, streamline workflows, and support digitally connected operations. The growing use of molecular diagnostics, rising chronic disease burden, and increasing demand for accurate and faster testing are driving the adoption of advanced laboratory informatics solutions across the region. Germany continues to lead the market, supported by its strong healthcare infrastructure and medical technology ecosystem, while the UK is emerging as a fast-growing market driven by NHS-led laboratory modernization initiatives. The market remains moderately fragmented, with companies such as Clinisys, CompuGroup Medical, Dedalus S.p.A., LabVantage, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. focusing on AI-integrated and cloud-based LIS solutions to strengthen their market presence.
The Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report Includes:
- Product Type: The integrated LIS segment accounted for the largest market share of around 68%.
- Hosting: The cloud-based segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period.
- Component: The services segment dominates and holds the largest laboratory information systems (LIS) market share in Europe.
- End-User: The hospital-based laboratories segment dominates the end-user segmentation of the Europe LIS market.
- Region: Germany dominates the Europe laboratory information system (LIS) market with a share of around 23%.
AI-Enabled Laboratory Workflows are Reshaping the Europe LIMS Market
AI-enabled laboratory workflows are emerging as a major transformation trend in the Europe LIMS market as laboratories increasingly adopt digital pathology and AI-driven diagnostics to improve efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. Reflecting this shift, Lumea and elea partnered in March 2026 to develop an integrated AI-driven pathology platform designed to streamline laboratory operations and accelerate diagnostic processes. Traditional LIS platforms often struggle to manage large imaging files and complex diagnostic datasets, driving demand for advanced solutions that combine AI analytics, imaging capabilities, and workflow automation within a unified platform. As a result, vendors across the region are increasingly investing in intelligent and cloud-enabled pathology solutions.
Cloud-Based LIS Platforms Transforming Laboratory Operations Across Europe
Laboratories across Europe are increasingly adopting cloud-based LIS platforms to improve connectivity, scalability, and operational efficiency across multi-site networks. Reflecting this shift, NovoPath stated in August 2025 that over 70% of diagnostic laboratories in North America had adopted cloud-based LIS solutions, highlighting the growing global demand for scalable laboratory infrastructure. The rising adoption of digital pathology and next-generation sequencing (NGS) is further accelerating demand for platforms capable of managing large volumes of diagnostic data while supporting faster and more streamlined workflows. As laboratories continue replacing infrastructure-heavy legacy systems, cloud deployment is gaining strong momentum across the Europe LIS market.
Europe LIMS Market Sees Major AI and SaaS Product Launches
- In March 2026, LabVantage Solutions Inc. launched LabVantage Cortex, a specialized automation and AI layer. This next-generation solution targets the complex data needs of forensic and life sciences laboratories, utilizing cloud infrastructure to transform raw information into actionable business intelligence.
- In November 2025, Clinisys, Inc. released the 2025.2 update for its primary laboratory platform, the Clinisys Laboratory Solution (CLS). This latest iteration introduces new enhancements to the company's core informatics suite.
Germany Reinforces its Position as Europe's Leading LIS Market
Germany accounts for around 23% of the Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and strong adoption of digital and personalized medicine. The country's ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving higher volumes of diagnostic testing, accelerating demand for advanced LIS platforms capable of supporting complex laboratory workflows and data management. In addition, continued investments in healthcare digitalization and medical technologies are further strengthening Germany's position as a major hub for laboratory informatics solutions across Europe.
Competitive Intensity is Rising in the Europe LIS Market
- The Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market is moderately fragmented, with the top five players accounting for around 40%–45% of the total market share.
- Leading vendors are increasingly focusing on product innovation and R&D investments, particularly in AI integration, digital pathology, and cloud-enabled LIS platforms.
- Electronic health record (EHR) providers are steadily expanding their presence in the integrated LIS segment, particularly within large hospital networks.
- Competitive advantage is rapidly shifting toward companies capable of delivering seamless cloud migration and AI-powered laboratory workflows.
- Niche vendors continue to maintain market presence by offering specialized LIS functionalities in areas such as pathology and hematology, compared with broader hospital information system modules.
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Get Insights on Over 25 Companies in the Europe Laboratory Information Management System Market
Top Manufactures in the LIS Market
Key Vendors
- Clinisys, Inc.
- CompuGroup Medical
- Dedalus S.p.A.
- LabVantage Solutions Inc.
- Oracle
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Autoscribe Informatics Limited (UK)
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Eusoft Srl
- Illumina, Inc.
- LabWare
- Magentus
- NEXUS AG
- NovoPath 360
- Soft Computer Consultants
- STARLIMS
- Sysmex Corporation
- AAC Infotray AG
- Cirdan
- LabOS
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Technidata
- LabLynx
- Werfen
LIS Market Segmentation & Forecast
Product Type
- Integrated LIS
- Standalone LIS
Hosting
- Cloud-Based
- Hybrid
- On-Premises
Component
- Services
- Software
End-User
- Hospital-Based Laboratories
- Private Outpatient Laboratories
Geography
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
Discover Connected Market Opportunities:
U.S. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-laboratory-information-management-system-market
Europe Clinical Laboratory Test Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-clinical-laboratory-tests-market
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market?
- How big is the Europe laboratory information system (LIS) market?
- What are the key trends in the Europe laboratory information system (LIS) market?
- Which region dominates the Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market?
- Which hosting segment provides more business opportunities in the Europe laboratory information systems (LIS) market?
- Who are the major players in the Europe laboratory information system (LIS) market?
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