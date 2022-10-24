Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market to Cross US$3.1Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rising demand for PCR-based respiratory panels stimulating growth in Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market

Europe emerged as most lucrative market in 2020 because of rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and increasing geriatric population in countries such as Germany and the U.K.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last few years have witnessed increase in patient population suffering from respiratory diseases in countries in Europe and Middle East and Africa regions. As a result, demand for respiratory panels to test patients has risen which has helped in market growth.

The Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, starting in 2022 and ending in 2031.

Prominent market players are looking to generate new revenue streams and gain a competitive edge over other market players by launching new products.

Well-established market players are also looking to expand their presence in global market and increase their revenue, by signing collaborative agreements.

Key Findings of Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market Study

Increasing Demand for PCR-based Respiratory Panels Triggering Growth in Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in demand for PCR-based panels to identify pathogens. Furthermore, PCR-based panels are emerging as suitable alternative to viral culture to identify viral nucleic acids and offer results with improved specificity and sensitivity. Leading manufacturers are increasing the production of multiplex PCR-based virus panels to test patients suffering from influenza, rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Rising Demand for Syndromic Full Multiplex Panels Boosting Market Growth: Syndromic full multiplex panel type segment held a major share in Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market, in 2020. Rising use in identification of multiple target pathogenic DNA or RNA, as well as increased deployment in clinical care emerged as key factors, driving the growth in the segment and contributed to respiratory panel testing market growth in Europe and Middle East & Africa

Increasing Hospital Admissions Could Augment Growth in Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market: Hospital end-use segment is expected to hold a major share in the Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market, during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to lead to increase in hospital admissions, which could fuel the demand for respiratory panel testing and boost the market growth

Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market: Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of respiratory tract infections is one of the key growth drivers of Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market

Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to fuel the demand for respiratory panel testing and trigger the market growth in Europe and Middle East and Africa

Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market: Regional Market Insights

Europe emerged as the dominant region in global market in 2020. Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising geriatric population in countries such as the U.K. and Germany played key roles in the region emerging as the leader in overall market

Germany is anticipated to emerge as the leading country in the market in Europe during the forecast period because of presence of well-established medical diagnostics industry, as well as outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, leading to increase in demand for respiratory testing panels

Europe and Middle East & Africa Respiratory Panel Testing Market: Key Players

Competition landscape in Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market is fragmented, owing to the presence of numerous well-established market players.

Few leading players include Dickinson and Co., Becton, Medline Industries, QIAGEN, and Anatolia Geneworks.

Europe and Middle East & Africa respiratory panel testing market is segmented as follows:

By Specimen Type

Viruses



Adenovirus



Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2



RSV



Human Metapneumovirus



Rhinovirus/Enterovirus



Parainfluenza Virus



Flu A



Coronavirus



Flu B



H1N12009



Others

Bacteria

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae



Chlamydophila Pneumonia



Bordetella Pertussis



Bordetella Parapertussis

By Panel Type

Syndromic Full Multiplex Panel



Low Flex Panel

By End-use

Hospital Point-of-Care Testing



Ref Laboratories



Hospitals



Others

Regions Covered

Europe



Middle East & Africa

