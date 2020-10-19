EU Green Week puts the spotlight on nature as our strongest ally in green recovery

Biodiversity is in crisis all over the world. The new upcoming Commission report on the State of Nature shows that nature in Europe is not faring any better. In May this year, the European Commission adopted an EU Biodiversity Strategy to tackle the problem. EU Green Week will spell out the thinking behind this new approach, highlighting the contribution biodiversity can make to society and the economy, and the role it can play in stimulating recovery in a post-pandemic world.

During three days of more than 30 virtual sessions, EU Green Week will gather stakeholders to discuss how protecting and restoring nature can help us to weather the economic crisis and build a healthier and more resilient society. It will look at the role of policies such as the European Green Deal in this process. And it will offer a chance to rethink our relationship with nature, to change the activities that are driving biodiversity loss and the wider ecological crisis, and to weigh up the implications for our economy and society.

This year's conference will also act as a milestone on the path to the COP 15 Biodiversity Summit now planned for 2021, where world leaders will adopt a 10-year action plan for biodiversity – a new global deal, the 'Paris moment' for nature. As world leaders join forces to reverse nature loss and put nature first in recovery plans, the EU is leading the way with the EU Green Deal.

The event will consist of an opening event in Lisbon, a high-level conference in Brussels and more than 200 partner events all around Europe. Some of the highlights include:

Opening session reflecting on the notion of a new beginning for nature and people, as we recover and rebuild after COVID-19

Launch of the State of Nature Report

LIFE Awards recognising the most innovative, inspirational and effective LIFE projects in the fields of nature protection, environment and climate action

Launch of the Knowledge Centre for Biodiversity

Youth Call for Action

Closing session that takes us forward on the road to the Kunming Summit

