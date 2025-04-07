eTrigue Launches Lead Insights to Help B2B Channel Marketers & Sales Teams Achieve Campaign Goals

AI-enhanced tool enables rapid responses to prospects, and delivers vital campaign overviews

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrigue , the company behind Lead Accelerator , the popular digital marketing platform, has today announced the launch of its new AI-enhanced tool, Lead Insights. This is designed to help companies, and their channel partners, revolutionise how they rapidly target, manage and convert business leads and prospects using invaluable, real-time data.

Lead Insights enriches prospect profiles with comprehensive information that allows channel sales teams to quickly engage with prospects through personalized communication. Powered by GenAI, the tool summarizes social media profiles, news sites and company websites, accelerating the journey from campaign launch to sale.

Not only does eTrigue's Lead Insights deliver enhanced MQLs with profiles that customers and their partners can understand and prioritize to boost efficiency; it also allows communications to be tailored to the lead's particular needs and interests. The result is more confident, informed salespeople and faster conversions.

"As a sales enablement tool, eTrigue has always accelerated the process for our customers' partner sales teams, and we do the heavy lifting in terms of delivering leads. With the launch of Lead Insights, we are providing everything else that is needed to manage and optimize those leads rapidly," said Jeff Holmes, CEO at eTrigue. "We know from industry data, that 50% of buyers go to the vendor that replies to their query first, and prospects are eight-times more likely to engage if follow-up is carried out within five minutes. Despite this, 57% of companies fail to contact leads for over a week. This makes rapid response essential, but it must also be informed and intelligent if it is to result in a sale."

Enriching lead data

Lead Insights is powered by AI tools including Anthropic Claude on Amazon Bedrock and works in tandem with eTrigue's Lead Accelerator platform. Once digital marketing campaigns are deployed, Lead Insights gathers and provides sales teams with in-depth background information on the skill set, professional history and social media insights of the inbound lead, along with useful data on their company, recent corporate announcements and their competitors.

Armed with this abundance of meaningful information, sales reps can also access a built-in email tool to immediately, and appropriately, react to the inquiry. This answers one of the most commonly asked questions by sales reps: 'How do I follow up with a lead?', providing them with a call script, email template, reminders and context on the prospect.

In addition, a detailed dashboard provides an overview of each inbound query, how often they have engaged with the marketing campaign and specific assets, and a record of campaign-related communications and queries.

Monitoring campaign success

As well as arming the channel sales team, Lead Insights is also designed to help companies understand how well their channel partners are responding to their digital marketing campaigns. They can track leads and opportunities identified, the number of leads that are pending and their likely value and see a record of the average response time on a partner-by-partner, sales-rep-by-sales-rep basis.

"Our customers invest millions of dollars in campaigns to support their partners, while the channel works hard to act on and maximize the leads produced," continued Holmes. "Lead Insights is designed not only to maximize the chances of conversion by allowing reps to follow up with confidence, and keep a close record of responses, but also to help companies understand where extra support, or training, might be needed."

Discussing Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platforms, Jay McBain, Chief Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Canalys said: "For partners, TCMA platforms enable teams with the resources to be successful, simplify through-marketing and co-marketing initiatives, and optimize partners' limited sales and marketing resources. They provide access to ready-to-use, customizable marketing materials, campaign templates and tools to drive sales and marketing initiatives. AI enables these platforms to automate content generation and campaign execution tasks, such as personalized content creation, campaign execution, content and marketing recommendations, better lead scoring and customer journey mapping – leading to even more effective and efficient partner marketing."

The eTrigue platform and Lead Accelerator program are trusted by companies including Microsoft, AWS, Red Hat, NVIDIA, SAP, Shopify, Castrol, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and Fortinet to name a few. Lead Insights is now available as an add-on service to Lead Accelerator. It enhances the platform which is widely used to create and run co-marketing campaigns for partners, simply, quickly and at scale. The company's turnkey service provides content, campaign buildout, platform and all program management, ensuring partners can focus on lead follow-up and sales.

