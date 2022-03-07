Etching the China story on fine china

BEIJING, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on Chinese government achievements in 2021

With the Chinese government's efforts in coordinating epidemic control and socio-economic development in 2021, major indicators reached expected targets.

China's gross domestic product reached 114.367 trillion yuan ($18 trillion) in 2021, a one-year increase of 8.1 percent.

Per capita disposable income hit 35,128 yuan ($5,545), up 9.1 percent year-on-year in nominal terms. Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up 0.9 percent over the previous year.

A total of 12.69 million new urban jobs were created during the year, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate standing at 5.1 percent.

China now boasts over 150 million market entities, while more than 28.87 million market entities were newly established in 2021. The country also cut about 1.1 trillion yuan ($173.9 billion) in taxes and fees last year.

Let's take a look at last year's government achievements through etchings on fine china.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn