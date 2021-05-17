NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Use of essential oils is increasing in the cosmetics & personal care industry, owing to rising inclination of consumers toward plant-based ingredients and natural products. Eastern culture has a huge influence on the beauty and fashion sector. Essential oils are used in a wide range of cosmetic products due to their outstanding properties to fight ageing, which results in clearer and smoother skin. Owing to their anti-oxidant activity, sales of essential oils are gaining immense traction for use in the cosmetics market.

As per a new report by Persistence Market Research, the global essential oils market is set to experience an impressive value growth of around 8% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Stud

The market in India and China is expected to surge at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.2%, respectively, over the decade.

and is expected to surge at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.2%, respectively, over the decade. In Asia Pacific , manufacturers are increasingly using essential oils for application in food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and aromatherapy, owing to the presence of large herbal ingredient producing countries such as India , China , and Thailand .

, manufacturers are increasingly using essential oils for application in food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and aromatherapy, owing to the presence of large herbal ingredient producing countries such as , , and . Essential oils sourced from herbs & spices are expected to exhibit significant value CAGR of close to 10%, owing to their high nutritional value and increasing use across various industries.

The essential oils market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% through 2030.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% through 2030. Germany , France , and Russia account for a significant share of Europe's market, powered by rising health consciousness and high spending power of consumers.

, , and account for a significant share of market, powered by rising health consciousness and high spending power of consumers. Establishment of efficient supply chain and distribution channels is facilitating the easy availability of essential oils. The online distribution channel is expected to witness growth of more than 10% CAGR through 2030.

Spread of COVID-19 has hampered production and disrupted the supply chain activities of essential oils. However, with increasing demand for health-beneficial, nutrient, and natural products, losses are expected to be recovered in the near term.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32447

"Aromatherapy practices are gaining immense traction owing to increasing demand for replacement of pharmaceutical drugs and therapeutic techniques for mental and physical well-being. Thus, manufacturers could gain increased profits by targeting aromatherapy manufacturers" says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Many key essential oil manufacturers have adopted multi-level marketing techniques to reach out to more customers and expand their business. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of essential oils have resulted in the growth of retail sales, especially through convenience stores.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32447

Key players are also offering products directly to customers via online sales channels in addition to traditional over-the-counter sales. This has made it easy for customers to access products. Manufacturers have also made a provision for wholesalers to order products in bulk through their websites.

For instance, DoTerra recently reached a milestone of 5 million global customers owing to widespread awareness and easy access to its products.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32447

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global essential oils market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of type (citrus, herbs & spices, mints, flowers, nuts, and others), nature (organic and conventional), end use (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, homecare and toiletries, aromatherapy, animal feed, foodservice, and retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Food and Beverages

Related Reports:

Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/eucalyptus-essential-oil-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/eucalyptus-essential-oil-market.asp Helichrysum Essential Oil Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/helichrysum-essential-oil-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.