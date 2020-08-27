Essence Group announces new strategic partnership in Portugal to deliver connected home security solutions

Essence's WeR@Home security and home management solutions allows residents to fully monitor their homes from a mobile app

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group , the leading global security solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Portuguese smart access supplier, Chaviarte . The partnership will bring Essence's entire home management platform to Portugal, offering a complete home management user experience using the most advanced connected technologies.

The partnership marks an expansion for Essence into Portugal for its WeR@Home security and home management platform. Essence's WeR@Home solution and Chaviarte's existing security hardware integrate seamlessly using Z-Wave. The end-to-end connected platform will bring smart home functionality to Chaviarte's core business door lock and entry systems, providing users with full visibility and remote control over their homes.

Essence is the number one provider of wireless alarm systems in Europe, providing its advanced technology to some of the world's largest security monitoring brands. Essence's expansion into the Portuguese market comes as global forecasts predict a recovery for the smart home market in 2021, following the downturn caused by COVID-19.

Essence's partnership with Chaviarte will give its customers a seamless user experience and the ability to control a host of automated smart home functions and to ensure the security and safety of loved ones. Chaviarte's customer base will be able to leverage the Internet of Things with voice commands and additional exciting features. WeR@Home boasts a range of key features, including automated smart scenarios, indoor and outdoor cameras, and window and door sensors.

The platform will be available from Chaviarte's 50 stores, as well as through their new online platform . This hybrid retail-online sales channel will increase the breadth of distribution to a large portion of the country.

Dr Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group, said: "This exciting partnership marks Essence's first expansion into the Portuguese smart home market. By augmenting Chaviarte's existing door lock and entry system solution through the WeR@Home platform, we aim to provide users with one of the most advanced smart home security systems available on the market.

Ricardo Jardim, CEO, Chaviarte, said: "Essence's WeR@Home solution was a very easy choice because of Essence's distinctive know-how, quality in service and technologically innovative products and for being perfectly aligned with our view of a what an integrated, safe and smart security/living IoT solution should be."

