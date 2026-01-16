Essence Group Announces Major Developments in AI-Driven Security & Care Solutions

By prioritizing AI analytics at the edge—directly within devices and in-home systems—Essence delivers faster response times, reduced latency, and enhanced privacy by processing sensitive data locally. Cloud-based analytics complement this approach by supporting continuous learning, broader insights, and service evolution over time.

This strategic evolution is also reflected in Essence Group's newly launched corporate logo, which symbolizes the company's alignment with a rapidly shifting, AI- and data-driven world—and its role in leading that transformation.

These hybrid capabilities enhance intrusion detection, reduce false alarms, and enable smarter, context-aware decision-making across home, business, and care environments. They underpin solutions such as ambient and wearable fall detection, where advanced AI elevates fall-detection accuracy to a level that was previously unimagined in real-world care environments.

"At Essence Group, our innovation strategy is driven by a single purpose: improving lives and keeping people safe," says Ohad Amir, CTO of Essence Group. "We apply meaningful intelligence - using AI to understand human context and behavior, not just events - so our technologies can deliver smarter security and human-centered care. By focusing intelligence at the edge while leveraging the cloud, we reduce latency, protect privacy, and enable proactive, personalized interventions that help prevent harm before it happens."

In elderly population monitoring, for example, Essence applies a combination of edge and cloud-based AI across ambient fall detection, voice recognition, and behavioral analysis to identify subtle changes in daily routines that may indicate risk or distress. This approach supports independent living while enabling service providers to deliver timely, privacy-conscious care services.

"Our focus is on translating algorithmic innovation into scalable, intuitive solutions," Amir adds. "This hybrid architecture is designed as a service-ready platform that partners can build upon."

"By combining algorithmic depth with practical deployment, we help our partners deliver intelligent security and care solutions that are proactive, reliable, and easy to adopt," states Dr. Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group. "Our emphasis on edge intelligence provides a distinct advantage—supporting faster response, stronger privacy, and new service opportunities."

"At Essence, we envision AI as an invisible guardian, working quietly in the background to enhance safety, independence, and peace of mind," Dr. Amir concludes.

About Essence

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, AI-Driven, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over 30 years, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 85 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

