Essence Group and Verisure Mark 20-year Partnership

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the global Internet of Things solutions provider, and Verisure Sàrl, the leading provider of monitored security solutions in Europe, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their partnership. The successful cooperation between the two companies has proved to be mutually beneficial, leading to tremendous growth and the development of one of the world's most used home security systems.

At the beginning of the partnership, Verisure was a regional security provider, operating in Sweden, Spain and other key European countries. At the time, Essence, based in Israel, was beginning to make waves as an innovator in the wireless alarms market.

Today, Verisure stands as one of the premier providers of security monitoring services present in 16 countries, whilst Essence Group is a recognized market leader in its own right, having produced over 50 million security devices that are installed on every continent. Essence's systems are used in home security, elderly care, and medical aesthetics devices across the world. The two companies have jointly provided millions of homes with ground-breaking detection solutions, improving the security and wellbeing of customers around the world.

At this 20-year juncture, Essence Group and Verisure are underscoring their commitment to each other, as well as their customers and the industry at large:

Dr Haim Amir, Founder and CEO of Essence Group "Our two companies share a common focus – putting user experience and innovation front and center, and continuously striving for improvement. The past twenty years have proven to be a colossal success, with each organization growing in size, experience and understanding. It is not in our nature to rest on past successes, but to commit to continuing innovation and deliver better than we did yesterday."

Austin Lally, CEO of Verisure "Essence Group have been a valued partner since the very beginning of our relationship 20 years ago. We believe feeling safe and secure is a human right. It should be for everyone. This partnership has been instrumental in helping us deliver on our customer promise and vision. Essence has been a key partner bringing innovative products and services to our customers year after year."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 50 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.

About Verisure Sàrl

Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. It protects more than 3 million customers in 16 countries. The Company's mission is to bring peace of mind to families and small business owners by providing them with the best security solutions and services. Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services and customer-centricity. Verisure protects a highly satisfied and loyal customer base, with some of the strongest growth rates and best retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, demonstrating its exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to its customers.

