EQT joins FCLTGlobal and the movement of ending short-termism in the global capital markets

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB is proud to announce its membership with FCLTGlobal, a non-profit organization with the mission of rebalancing capital markets to support a long-term, sustainable economy, and stimulating long-term behavior across the investment value chain. Members include more than 60 leading asset owners, asset managers and corporations from around the world. It is a rapidly growing initiative, as moving financial markets to the longer-term perspective is one of the most important systematic changes needed to provide companies with space to make the right investment decisions. Becoming a member of FCTLGlobal aligns perfectly with EQT's purpose of future-proofing companies and making a positive impact with everything we do. It is also well in line with EQT's thematic approach of investing with the future in mind, as well as the evaluation of a long-hold strategy as a natural extension of the current platform.



FCLTGlobal conducts research and develops tools to drive long-term value, with the guiding principle that working toward short-term financial targets comes at the expense of long-term value creation. Despite the fact that data shows that long-term-oriented investors deliver superior performance and long-term-oriented companies outperform in terms of revenue, earnings, and job creation, the focus in global investing remains largely skewed towards short-term performance.



Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner at EQT AB, said, "The private markets industry has a huge opportunity to change this mindset, to think longer-term and to strive to simultaneously enhance financial returns and improve societies. And our industry has the power to make a real difference with a governance model and active ownership approach that get things done. We are deeply impressed by FCTLGlobal's mission and research-based approach and are humbled by the opportunity to team up with the organization and all the other members in order to take an even more active role in the movement of tackling short-termism and promoting sustainable growth."



Sarah Keohane Williamson, Chief Executive Officer, FCLTGlobal, said, "To FCLTGlobal, it is important that our members lead by example, and EQT is showing a strong commitment to integrate sustainability and long-term perspectives into their entire value creation process. We look forward to welcoming EQT and to collaborating on the various aspects of our upcoming research agenda."



Contact:

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 708 550 356

EQT Press office: press@eqtpartners.com



About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with close to three decades of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies. EQT has raised more than EUR 84 billion since inception and had as of December 31, 2020 more than EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.



With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.



The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.



More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram



About FCLTGlobal

FCLTGlobal's mission is to rebalance capital markets to support a long-term, sustainable economy. We are a non-profit organization supported by leading companies and investors worldwide that develops research and practical tools to drive long-term value creation for companies, savers, and communities. Please visit www.fcltglobal.org for more information.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-joins-fcltglobal-and-the-movement-of-ending-short-termism-in-the-global-capital-markets,c3313031

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE EQT