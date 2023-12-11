EQL Financial Technologies Launches Filings.AE & LEDGERS Platform for UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQL Financial Technologies, a pioneer in financial technology solutions, has officially launched its two innovative platforms, Filings.AE and LEDGERS, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Aimed at revolutionizing business setup and management, these platforms are set to transform the entrepreneurial landscape in the region.

Lionel Charles, CEO of EQL that has launched its two innovative platforms, Filings.AE and LEDGERS in UAE

Filings.AE is designed to digitize and streamline the processes associated with UAE incorporation, trademark filing, corporate tax filing, and VAT. This unified cloud platform offers a seamless, user-friendly experience for entrepreneurs looking to establish and manage their businesses in the UAE. With a mission to support over 50,000 businesses in its first phase, Filings.AE is poised to become an affordable and efficient solution for business compliance.

In parallel, EQL is introducing the LEDGERS.Cloud Business Platform, tailored specifically for the UAE market. Building on its success with over 100,000 businesses globally, LEDGERS now offers support for UAE invoicing, payroll, VAT, and corporate tax filing. Integrated deeply with tax and banking platforms, it simplifies business management and tax filing for entrepreneurs. Additionally, through the LEDGERS PRO program, the company collaborates with local accountants and accounting firms to enhance their capabilities.

These platforms are more than just technological innovations; they represent EQL's commitment to fostering strategic economic partnerships and international networks. By bringing together key stakeholders from both government and private sectors, EQL is paving the way for new business, trade, and investment opportunities.

Lionel Charles, CEO of EQL, expresses his enthusiasm:"The launch of Filings.ae and LEDGERS UAE marks a new chapter in our mission to support SMBs.These platforms embody our dedication to promoting entrepreneurship, business activity, and employment creation. Dubai's burgeoning status as a global economic hub makes it the perfect base for our next growth phase."

EQL Financial Technologies Private Limited is committed to empowering entrepreneurs through affordable and reliable service and tools. By offering easy and affordable solutions for business incorporation and compliance, EQL strengthens its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship. The company backed by reputed investors like ICICI Bank Limited, BEENEXT & Udtara, owns IndiaFilings.com, Filings.ae, and LEDGERS.Cloud, has already made a significant impact, serving over 150,000 businesses from its offices in India and the UAE.

