Epta Development Corporation Acquires 100 Acres of Prime Industrial Redevelopment Land near Bristol, England

Future plans include a world-class, sustainable logistics distribution park that will serve the region

AVONMOUTH SEVERNSIDE, England, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epta Development Corporation (EDC) of Vancouver, Canada has acquired a prominent 100-acre redevelopment property commonly known as Avlon Works (the "Property") in the heart of Avonmouth Severnside, England.

The Property is one of the largest infill, freehold, and unbroken land redevelopment opportunities in the Avonmouth Severnside Enterprise Area, acting as the major industrial fulfillment hub to the South West of England. Strategically located for local and national distribution via the M49, M4, and M5 motorways providing supply chain efficiencies for logistics operators. Nearby port access offers convenient intermodal connectivity benefitting national and international logistics occupiers.

EDC has contracted with Maynards Europe, a global leader in industrial auctions and liquidations, to manage the decommissioning, asset recovery and demolition of the former pharmaceutical plant to prepare the Property for redevelopment.

A world-class logistics and distribution park of regional and national significance is being envisioned for the Property. EDC is proposing a masterplan that will feature a sustainable, modern, multi-unit scheme totalling over 1,850,000 sf of leasable area at completion.

The Property represents a trophy asset opportunity with the potential to redevelop the site into a next-generation investment grade logistics park. For EDC, the purchase and proposed redevelopment further serves as a launching point within a broader UK and EU company vision, led by a value-add and opportunistic investment strategy. A UK development and consultant team are being assembled by EDC and further details will be released as the planning and envisioning progress and strategic appointments are made.

The transaction acquisition capital was placed by JLL's Debt & Structured Finance team in London with Tikehau Capital arranging and providing the senior facility through the second vintage of its special opportunities strategy.

Epta Development Corporation (EDC) is a second generation, family office real estate investor and property developer based in Vancouver B.C., Canada. In operation since the 1980's, our company has focused on creating innovative and successful development projects across all asset classes from residential communities to industrial warehousing in Canada, United States and recently the United Kingdom. Core to our investment mandate is our entrepreneurial spirit and focus on sourcing and executing on opportunities to deliver market leading absolute returns.

