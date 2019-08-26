EPAM Makes Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List

EXTENDS PATTERN OF HIGH REVENUE, PROFIT AND STOCK GROWTH

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it was again named to the list of Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2019.

The Fortune Fastest-Growing Companies are publicly traded companies ranked each year by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return. The overall rank is based on the sum of three ranks. Since first appearing on Fortune's list in 2015, EPAM has more than doubled its revenue and scaled its unique integrated consulting and engineering delivery operations to 30 countries and more than 34,000 employees worldwide. In the 2019 list, EPAM is the only Information Technology Services company featured.

"We are happy to once again be recognized in Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President, EPAM. "We remain focused on delivering strong profitable revenue growth as we invest for the future. The consistency in our results is made possible by our strong commitment to our customers' transformation journeys, enabled by continuously building, integrating and deploying the best expertise combined with our proven IP and a people-centric, solution-oriented culture."

With more businesses focused on digital transformation, EPAM works closely with its global customers to help them become digital at their core – transforming not only their technology strategy, but also business, design and operations to run smarter and faster in markets that are continually facing technology change.

Since the company's IPO in 2012, EPAM has reported 30 consecutive quarters of over 20% year-over-year organic revenue growth and reported $1.84B in FY 2018 revenue with a 2019 guidance of at least 23% growth.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

