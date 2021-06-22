Enzymatica appoints new Director of Quality Assurance and Communication Manager

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica has recruited Charlotte Andersson as the Director Quality Assurance. Charlotte Andersson has long experience from the life science industry, most recenty from BioInvent where she was the Senior Quality Assurance Advisor. Enzymatica has also appointed Stefan Olsson as the Communication Manager. Stefan Olsson has a solid experience from the communication industry and will be a co-opted member of the management team.

Charlotte Andersson has substantial experience of quality assurance from the medtech industry, IVD business (In vitro Diagnostics), and the pharmaceutical and biotech area. She has held different positions within quality management, including ISO 13485, ISO 17025, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice), GCP (Good Clinical Practice) and GLP (Good Laboratory Practice). At BioInvent, she was the Senior Quality Assurance Advisor and has also held different positions within the quality field at companies like Wieslab, EuroDiagnostica, Orifice Medical och NovoZymes Biopharma Sweden. Charlotte Andersson replaces Åsa Anderlind, who leaves Enzymatica for other assignments. Charlotte Andersson will be a member of Enzymatica's management team and assumes her position on September 1st 2021.

Stefan Olsson has a long background from the communication industry including agencies like Prime Weber Shandwick and Sund Kommunikation, and has also worked as a management consultant at KPMG. For the last six years, he has worked as an independent communication advisor to management teams and boards of directors of private and listed companies as well as public organizations. In parallel to being Communication Manager at Enzymatica, he will continue as an advisor to other clients. Stefan Olsson assumes his position on July 1st 2021 and will be a co-opted member of the management team. He succeeds Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, who will retire.

"Charlotte and Stefan are two new colleagues with great experience and competence. They will make an excellent contribution to Enzymatica's continued international expansion," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer.

