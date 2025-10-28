Envision Energy Takes Gold for Cross-Border Collaboration at 2025 Asian Power Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been honoured with the Gold Award for Cross-Border Collaboration of the Year in the Asian Power Awards 2025, for its role in the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Project in the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao P.D.R.).

The Monsoon Wind Project is Laos' first wind power development and the largest single-unit wind farm in Southeast Asia. As the exclusive wind turbine supplier, Envision signed the turbine supply agreement in March 2023 and successfully delivered all 133 wind turbines ahead of schedule by July 2024, marking a major milestone for the Belt and Road Initiative's renewable energy cooperation.

"Winning the GOLD award for Cross-Border Collaboration of the Year is a proud moment for our teams." said John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Markets at Envision Energy. "The Monsoon Wind Project highlights our ability to deliver large-scale international projects and advance regional clean energy. Completing Southeast Asia's largest wind farm ahead of schedule reflects the dedication of our teams and partners in overcoming technical and logistical challenges while setting a benchmark for cross-border collaboration in the renewable energy sector."

Located in the southern provinces of Sekong and Attapeu, the Monsoon Wind Project will transmit clean power across borders to Vietnam via a 500 kV transmission line. Over its operational lifespan, the project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 35 million tons. It also supports Laos' strategic ambition to position itself as the "Battery of Southeast Asia" by serving as a regional hub for renewable energy exports.

Envision Energy applied advanced technologies and a dedicated project assurance mechanism to overcome challenging site conditions and ensure the high-quality delivery of all 133 wind turbines ahead of schedule. The company's role in the Monsoon Wind Project has been recognised by stakeholders as a benchmark for international green energy collaboration. This achievement highlights Envision Energy's expertise in executing large-scale cross-border renewable projects and underscores the importance of such initiatives in meeting Asia's growing energy demand while advancing the transition to sustainable power generation.

The Asian Power Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the power industry," celebrates the most innovative and transformative projects driving Asia's clean energy development. Envision Energy's achievement reflects its leadership in fostering regional sustainability and shaping the future of renewable energy across borders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807036/image.jpg