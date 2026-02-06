Environmental Monitoring Market worth $21.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ccording to MarketsandMarkets™, the Environmental Monitoring Market is projected to grow from about USD 16.10 billion in 2025 to USD 21.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Browse 281 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 392 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Environmental Monitoring Market- Global Forecast to 2030"

Environmental Monitoring Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 16.10 billion

USD 16.10 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.14 billion

USD 21.14 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.6%

Environmental Monitoring Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the outdoor monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the air pollution segment is expected to record the fastest growth rate of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030.

By component, the particulate detection segment dominated the market with 46.6% in 2024.

North America accounted for a share of 48.2% in the global market in 2024.

Technology providers are transitioning from traditional, periodic sampling methods to intelligent, digitally controlled environmental monitoring platforms. Modern solutions increasingly integrate IoT-enabled sensors, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-based data management to deliver real-time environmental insights. Digital twin technology further enhances system capabilities by enabling predictive modeling of environmental changes, supporting proactive decision-making, and reducing response times. In addition, advances in solid-state sensor design and modular system architectures enable scalable deployments across diverse environments, from densely populated urban centers to remote industrial and offshore locations. By embedding intelligent diagnostics, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities, environmental monitoring solutions improve operational efficiency, enhance regulatory compliance, and support long-term environmental sustainability initiatives.

By product, Outdoor monitors segment to register significant growth rate during forecast period.

the environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, sensors, wearables, and software, with outdoor monitors further classified into fixed and portable systems. The outdoor monitors segment is expected to register significant growth, driven by the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless connectivity solutions. These systems are increasingly used for real-time monitoring of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and greenhouse gases. Market growth is primarily supported by rising industrial demand for pollution monitoring, increasingly stringent environmental regulations, expansion of the end-user base for fixed outdoor monitors, and increased government funding for large-scale environmental monitoring initiatives.

By end user, Industrial users segment to account for largest share of environmental monitoring market in 2025.

the environmental monitoring market is segmented into government agencies & smart city authorities, enterprises, commercial users, residential users, healthcare & pharmaceutical industries, industrial users, and other end users. The industrial user's segment is likely to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2025, driven by the growing number of power plants and refineries and by urbanization in emerging economies. Governments worldwide are tightening environmental regulations related to air and water quality, pushing industries to adopt monitoring systems to track pollutants, manage waste, and reduce their environmental footprint. Industrial users are investing in both stationary and portable monitoring systems to meet environmental standards and avoid legal or financial penalties.

By component, Particulate detection segment to account for largest share of environmental monitoring market in 2025.

the environmental monitoring market is divided into particulate detection, chemical detection, biological detection, temperature sensing, moisture detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2025. This can be attributed to rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increased market demand for outdoor and indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and the rapid rise in air pollution levels driven by industrialization and urbanization across mature and emerging markets. Air pollution levels are rising significantly due to increased vehicular emissions and a growing volume of industrial effluents, both of which contribute to particulate matter emissions.

North America to account for largest market share of environmental monitoring market in 2025.

the environmental monitoring market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America s likely to hold the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2025. The prominent share of North America is primarily attributable to stringent environmental regulations, advanced technological infrastructure, and strong industrial demand. Strict policies enforced by agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) promote the adoption of air, water, and soil quality monitoring solutions. Additionally, growing public awareness, corporate sustainability initiatives, and government funding for environmental protection and climate change mitigation further enhance market growth, reinforcing North America's leadership in environmental monitoring technologies. The presence of leading companies such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and 3M in North America drives continuous innovation in monitoring instruments and analytical systems.

Top Companies in Environmental Monitoring Market:

The Top Companies in Environmental Monitoring Market include Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (US), 3M (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Forbes Marshall (India), among others.

