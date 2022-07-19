Enterprise Information Archiving Market size worth $ 22.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Enterprise information archiving (EIA) software incorporates products and solutions for archiving user communications content such as SMS, email, instant messaging, and public and business social media data.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enterprise Information Archiving Market" By Type (Content-Type, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Enterprise Information Archiving Market size was valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Overview

The global digital transition has been accelerated through COVID-19. Businesses should currently overcome new difficult barriers as a result of the enlargement of remote work settings. It is leading to an increase within the variety of individuals working from home or from far off, likewise, as a shift in however staff hook up with company networks. Collaboration platforms like Slack, Microsoft groups, Google Meet, and Zoom became common among businesses. As a result, companies can preserve higher volumes of digital conversations, together with tough file sorts like immense video files from virtual conferences. corporations square measure investment in technology that allows psychological feature knowledge and analytics capabilities as a result of augmented cybersecurity issues and also the necessity for secure remote access.

Large enterprises are adopting numerous advanced solutions to manage their enterprise data, considering the big pool of digital enterprise data obtainable to them. However, numerous enterprises stick with ancient and long ways, like manually managing digital enterprise data, due to budget constraints and also the lack of awareness of enterprise data archiving. Thus, numerous SMEs rely on manual and alternative ancient approaches/tactical system archiving to manage their enterprise data. The shortage of coaching and capabilities to manage advanced enterprise data archiving solutions is one of the most important factors expected to scale back the pace of their adoption. These capabilities disagree from region to region, and thus, the adoption of advanced enterprise data archiving solutions in North America and Europe is higher as compared to alternative regions. Resistance to changes is another issue that restricts staff from adopting enterprise data archiving solutions.

Key Developments

January 2022 : Proofpoint acquired Dathena, an innovator in AI-powered data protection to strengthen its cloud-based people-centric security solutions by adding AI-based data classification to its information and cloud security offerings.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Microsoft (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Google (US), DELL (US), Veritas (US), Barracuda (US), Proofpoint (US), Smarsh (US), Mimecast (UK), ZL Technologies (US), Global Relay (Canada), Micro Focus (UK), OpenText (Canada), Commvault (US), Solix (US), Archive360 (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market On the basis of Type, Deployment Mode, and Geography.

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type

Content-Type



Services



Others

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud



On-Premises



Others

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

