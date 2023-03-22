Enterprise Data Management Market Expected to Reach USD 163.66 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Data Management Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Enterprise Data Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 79.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 163.66 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Market Driven by the Need for Accurate and Efficient Data Management

The Enterprise Data Management (EDM) market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, according to a new report by Verified Market Research®. EDM refers to a company's ability to manage internal applications and external communication by integrating, defining, and retrieving data accurately and efficiently. EDM is becoming increasingly important due to the exponential growth in the amount of data that enterprises are gathering and processing, which can be used to their advantage.

The report notes that the growing need to manage vast amounts of data is driving the corporate data management sector. Key players in the Enterprise Data Management market include Oracle Corporation, Informatica, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Talend, Symantec, Cloudera Inc., Ataccama, and Teradata Corporation. These players are expected to continue developing key strategies to increase their market share and ranking analysis.

One of the key drivers for the EDM market is the need to create data strategies that provide a competitive and strategic edge. As businesses collect more data, they need to ensure that the data is accurate and consistent, which can be challenging in a multi-location enterprise. Enterprise Data Management solutions enable single-source reporting and multi-user capability, providing consistent data across all locations.

Enterprise Data Management is particularly relevant to sectors such as banking and insurance, the financial sector, and the manufacturing industry, among others. These businesses need accurate information and risk management to understand past, present, and future market events that may impact the needs of their consumers. By rearranging workflows and offering accurate information, EDM can significantly impact the baseline of an organization.

The report also notes that the development of Big Data technologies will support the expansion of the Enterprise Data Management Market during the forecast period. The foundational elements of enterprise data management include data governance, data warehousing, data migration, data integration, data management, and data security.

Overall, the Enterprise Data Management market is set to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the need for accurate and efficient data management. Key players will continue to develop key strategies to increase their market share and ranking analysis, while businesses across a range of sectors will increasingly look to EDM to gain a competitive and strategic edge.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Enterprise Data Management Market into Component, Deployment Mode, And Geography.

Enterprise Data Management Market, by Component

Software



Data Warehousing





Data Migration





Data Integration





Data Governance





Others



Services



Consulting





Deployment and Integration





Support and Maintenance





Others

Enterprise Data Management Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud



On-Premises



Others

Enterprise Data Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

