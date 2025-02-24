ENGWE Launches the Mapfour N1: Budget-friendly, High-Performance E-Bike for Urban Commuters

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric bicycles, is proud to announce the launch of the Mapfour N1 , the first model in its highly anticipated Mapfour series. Available for pre-order from February 24 to March 5, 2025, the Mapfour N1 commuter ebike combines high performance, lightweight design, and exceptional affordability, making it the ideal solution for urban commuters seeking a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer:

Mapfour N1 PRO-Most Powerful Mid-drive Carbon City E-bike

Mapfour N1 Air : Regular Price €1399 (Early-bird Price €1299)

: Regular Price €1399 (Early-bird Price €1299) Mapfour N1 Pro: Regular Price €1899 (Early-bird Price €1799)

Those who pre-order will receive an exclusive early bird package, which includes €100 off discount, free rear rack, mudguard, kickstand, and a gift package that includes a rear rack bag, mobile phone holder, and lock, the total valued at over €278.

Baron, ENGWE's Product Manager, commented, "Since we announced the Mapfour lineup in January, we've received overwhelming interest from customers. Many expected the N1 to be priced between €2,000 and €3,000, but we're thrilled to launch it at a more affordable price. This aligns perfectly with Mapfour's mission to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility solutions to a wider audience, revolutionizing daily commutes with sustainable, budget-friendly, healthy, and hassle-free travel options."

Mapfour N1 Air ebike-The lightest 100KM Range Carbon e-bike around €1000

Lightweight Carbon Frame: Weighs just 15.6 kg with a 1.28 kg frame, 11 times stronger than aluminum.

Weighs just 15.6 kg with a 1.28 kg frame, 11 times stronger than aluminum. Long-Range Battery: Equipped with a 10Ah high-capacity battery, supporting up to 100km of long-range riding on a single charge.

Smart Anti-Theft: Includes GPS tracking, SOS alerts, and abnormal bike notifications.

Includes GPS tracking, SOS alerts, and abnormal bike notifications. Removable Samsung Battery: Easily detaches for charging with added theft protection.

Mapfour N1 Pro-The Most Powerful and Secure Carbon City E-Bike Under €2000

Powerful Motor: 250W Ananda mid-drive motor with 80Nm torque for mountain-bike-like performance.

Fast-Charging Battery: Fully charges in 1.5 hours.

Fully charges in 1.5 hours. Trek-Grade Carbon Frame : Built with the same quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lightweight, strong, and offers a smooth, durable ride.

: Built with the same quality as Trek and Specialized, this frame is lightweight, strong, and offers a smooth, durable ride. Advanced Anti-Theft: Features Bluetooth lock, geofencing, bike locator, and solar-powered tail light.

For more details or to place a pre-order, visit ENGWE's official website. Don't miss your chance to be one of the first to experience the Mapfour N1 from February 24 to March 5, 2025—the future of affordable and efficient urban commuting!

