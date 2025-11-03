BERLIN, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engwe, a leading global e-bike brand, will showcase its latest models at EICMA 2025 (Nov 4–9) in Milan. Under the theme "Experience the Power, Explore the Way," Engwe aims to engage riders, strengthen brand recognition, and highlight its innovations in e-mobility. Visitors are invited to test-ride the newest e-bikes and experience them firsthand at Hall 4, Stand E87, Milan Exhibition Center.

Featured Models

Engwe to Showcase Flagship E-Bikes at EICMA 2025 in Milan

Engwe's lineup at EICMA includes its flagship Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro, along with the versatile EP-2 3.0 Boost and lightweight Mapfour N1 series. The Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro represent the next level of innovation and performance in Engwe's portfolio, while the EP-2 3.0 Boost and Mapfour N1 Pro meet a wide range of rider needs.

Engine Pro 3.0 Boost ——The Most Powerful Upgrade Yet

Engwe's flagship e-bike, delivering 90 Nm of torque for effortless climbs. It features a 720 Wh battery (130 km range) and an 8A fast charger (full recharge in about 2 hours). Full suspension, hydraulic brakes, and puncture-resistant tires inspire confidence on any terrain. Engwe's intelligent anti-theft system keeps riders connected. CNET praised it as "an ambitious electric bicycle, designed for those who seek long-distance travel and challenges to their own limits."

L20 3.0 Pro ——The First Compact All-Terrain E-Bike with Full Suspension

A 20-inch folding e-bike built for both city and trail. Its lightweight frame and full suspension ensure comfort and control, while the 250 W mid-drive motor delivers 100 Nm torque for easy climbs. The IoT system offers GPS tracking and remote app control. A 720 Wh battery provides up to 160 km of range and recharges in 2 hours with an 8A fast charger. Heise called it "affordably priced and technologically advanced."

About ENGWE

ENGWE has made multiple appearances at EICMA and actively participates in global offline events. This year, it expanded its presence with flagship stores in France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, strengthening its international influence. In September, ENGWE hosted the "Explore a New Way" event, inviting users to visit its facilities, experience its innovations, and connect with the brand. The company has also built a robust after-sales network with over 300 service centers worldwide and a multilingual support team. These initiatives underscore ENGWE's commitment to riders and its leadership in the e-bike industry. For more information, visit Engwe's official website.

