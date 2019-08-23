Enea Completes a Directed Share Issue of SEK 271 Million

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF ENEA.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea AB (publ) ("Enea") (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) has, as indicated by Enea in its press release on 22 August 2019, resolved to make a directed share issue of 1,965,000 shares at a subscription price of SEK 138 per share. Enea will thereby obtain issue proceeds of approximately SEK 271 million, before transaction costs. The subscription price has been established through a so-called accelerated book-building procedure.

The share issue has been subscribed for by selected Swedish and European qualified investors, including TIN Fonder, Swedbank Robur and Handelsbanken Fonder. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is to in a time and cost-efficient manner establish a more cost-efficient capital structure for continued growth and expansion.

Enea intends to use the proceeds from the new issue, in combination with new loans, to change its debt structure and reduce capital cost by an early redemption of the SEK 500 million bond issued on 5 March 2018. This change is estimated to yield a positive contribution to the company's earnings-per-share already from 2020. An early redemption of the bonds entails that all outstanding bonds will be redeemed at an amount corresponding to the nominal amount plus 2.625 per cent, together with accrued but unpaid interest.

Through the share issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes increases by 1,965,000 from 19,650,231 to 21,615,231. The share capital increases by approximately SEK 2,220,964.59 from approximately SEK 22,209,907.01 to approximately SEK 24,430,871.60. The share issue entails a dilution of approximately 9 per cent based on the total number of shares in Enea after the share issue.

SEB Corporate Finance, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, has acted as sole lead manager and bookrunner in connection with the share issue. Advokatfirman Vinge acted as legal adviser.

This is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 23 August 2019 at 8.15 am CET.

For more information visit www.enea.com/investors or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Björn Westberg, CFO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

Important information

The announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Enea in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or Australia or in any other jurisdiction where the announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or would require prospectuses, registration or any other measures than those required by Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus for purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Enea has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any EEA member state and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the directed share issue. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed and directed to, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and can only be engaged by, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth individuals falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release nor act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Enea's intentions, assessments, or current expectations about and targets for Enea's future results of operations, financial condition, development, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which Enea operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the fact that they contain words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Enea believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Enea does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this press release or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this press release to reflect subsequent events. Readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither Enea nor anyone else undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-completes-a-directed-share-issue-of-sek-271-million,c2887139

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB