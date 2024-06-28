Endo Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading

MALVERN, Pa., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol NDOI.

"Trading on OTCQX is a clear signal that we are committed to life as a public company and providing shareholders with trading convenience as quickly as possible," said Blaise Coleman, Endo, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on creating value for our shareholders as we execute on our strategic priorities through the development and delivery of life-enhancing therapies."

The OTCQX Market offers a valuable and convenient trading experience for U.S. investors, brokers and institutions. It is the premier market of OTC Markets Group, which is designed for established, investor-focused companies worldwide. Eligibility for trading on this platform requires companies to fulfill stringent financial and governance standards, adhere to U.S. securities laws, and maintain transparent and current disclosure.

Endo continues to work with the appropriate regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, so that the Company's shares can begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) later in 2024, subject to required approvals and other customary conditions.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and trading statistics, including Real-Time Level 2 quotes, for Endo on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

