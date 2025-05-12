EN ACSkid-10000 Debuts at Smarter E Europe 2025: Envision's Next-Gen Grid-Forming Power Conversion

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today unveiled its latest innovation — the EN ACSkid-10000 Power Conversion System (PCS) — at Smarter E Europe 2025. Designed to meet the evolving needs of a renewable-powered grid, the EN ACSkid-10000 sets a new benchmark for grid-forming capabilities, environmental resilience, and performance efficiency.

Envision EN ACSkid-10000 Power Conversion System (PCS)

"Leveraging 16 years of power electronics expertise and a proven track record of delivering over 100 GW across more than 20 countries, Envision's EN ACSkid-10000 is purpose-built to support the next generation of utility-scale renewable and storage projects," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, "The transition to a renewable-powered future demands technologies that are not only high-performing but also grid-supportive and resilient under all conditions. The EN ACSkid-10000 is a game-changing solution that empowers operators to stabilize grids, accelerate renewable integration, and unlock new value chain through advanced grid services."

Grid-Forming Excellence

The EN ACSkid-10000 delivers advanced grid-forming capabilities, including synthetic inertia to stabilize frequency and manage fast transients, enhanced short-circuit capacity and grid stability for fault ride-through, and stable voltage waveforms that suppress local and inter-area oscillations. With Black Start capability and monetization-ready grid services, the EN ACSkid-10000 enables fast, autonomous grid restoration and unlocks new revenue streams from advanced stability functions like inertia response and fast frequency support.

Environmental Resilience and Low-Noise Operation

Engineered for demanding environments, the EN ACSkid-10000 operates at just 56 dB(A) using customized low-noise components and advanced noise insulation—ideal for noise-sensitive sites. With IP65 protection and C5 anti-corrosion ratings, the system withstands salt spray, dust, and harsh conditions. Its precision liquid cooling ensures consistent, reliable performance across extreme temperatures.

High Performance and Grid Stability Support

The EN ACSkid-10000 delivers best-in-class power density, providing industry-leading 5.05 MW per PCS, maximising site utilization and minimizing footprint. It offers 4 to 20 seconds of inertia support and can withstand 1.5× rated short-circuit current for 10 seconds, ensuring enhanced grid stability, robust fault ride-through capability, and reliable performance for grid-forming applications.

The EN ACSkid-10000 is the premier choice for advancing stronger, smarter, and more resilient renewable energy systems worldwide.

About Envision Energy

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company, dedicated to being a net-zero technology partner for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. Focused on smart wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions, Envision Energy delivers integrated solutions to accelerate decarbonization. The company also manages Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund and owns Envision Racing Formula E team, which conquered the Formula E teams' championship in 2023.

With a global network of over 20 branches and R&D centers and 50 manufacturing facilities across countries including China, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Denmark, the UAE,India, etc., Envision achieved carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2022 and is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 under the Science Based Targets initiative's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C." Recognized for its contributions to the global green energy transition, Envision Energy was featured on 2024 TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list and Fortune's 2024 Change the World list. It has also been honored as one of Forbes China's Best Employers (2022, 2024) and earned accolades for its sustainability efforts, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal and CDP's "A-List."

