Electrosurgery Market worth $11.59 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Electrosurgery Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.01 billion in 2026 to USD 11.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electrosurgery Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Electrosurgery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.01 billion

USD 8.01 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.59 billion

USD 11.59 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.4%

Electrosurgery Market Trends & Insights:

Based on product, the electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for 46.3% of the electrosurgery market in 2024.

Based on surgery, the general surgery segment accounted for a large share (25.1%) of the electrosurgery market in 2024.

Based on end user, the hospitals, clinics, & ablation centers segment held the largest share of 62.7% in the electrosurgery market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for 42.1% of the global electrosurgery market in 2024.

The electrosurgery market is driven by innovations in energy-based technologies, digital connectivity, and changing regulatory policies. The next generation electrosurgery market is integrating bipolar, ultrasonic, and advanced bipolar energy technologies into a single platform. In addition, digital connectivity technologies, such as data analytics for devices and management systems, are enhancing the efficiency of operating rooms. Moreover, evolving regulatory policies in the European and North American markets are focusing on patient safety and surgical smoke evacuation, thus driving demand for integrated smoke evacuation systems.

By type, bipolar electrosurgical instruments accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgical instruments market in 2024.

Within the electrosurgery market, products include electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems. In 2024, electrosurgical instruments held the largest share of the market. This segment is further divided into monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments based on the electrode used. Among these, bipolar electrosurgical instruments held the largest share. This is due to their superior vessel-sealing capability, enhanced safety profile, and growing adoption across complex surgical procedures. These instruments enable effective sealing of larger vessels, up to 5 mm in diameter, compared with monopolar devices, reducing intraoperative bleeding and improving procedural outcomes. Technological advancements, including high-current energy delivery and thermo-fusion technology, have further improved precision and reliability. Lower power requirements limit unintended thermal spread, enhancing patient safety and surgeon confidence. Additionally, the availability of advanced vessel-sealing instruments and bipolar forceps supports broad clinical application, reinforcing the segment's dominant market position.

By surgical specialty, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the Electrosurgery market in 2024.

the electrosurgery market includes segments such as general surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, oncological surgery, and other surgical procedures. In 2024, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and gastrointestinal disorders, which have significantly increased the number of general surgical procedures worldwide. For instance, according to the World Obesity Federation, in 2024 there were more than 1 billion people living with obesity worldwide. Additionally, electrosurgical products are used in general surgery for tissue dissection, coagulation, and hemostasis, offering surgeons enhanced precision, control, and operational efficiency. Moreover, their ability to support minimally invasive techniques, reduce blood loss, and shorten procedure times further strengthens adoption.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

Segmented by region, the electrosurgery market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate and record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the region's large and rapidly aging population, escalating burden of chronic diseases, and widening access to healthcare services. For instance, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report on Asia and the Pacific, by 2050, 1 out of every 4 persons in the region will be aged 60 or over, and the elderly population is expected to triple from 2010 to 2050 to reach nearly 1.3 billion. This shift in the aging population is largely contributing to increased demand for surgical procedures, which in turn depend on electrosurgical products such as electrosurgical generators and instruments. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and government funding for hospital infrastructure in emerging market economies are contributing to market growth.

Top Companies in Electrosurgery Market:

The Top Companies in Electrosurgery Market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and other players.

